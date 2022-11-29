World Cup: Fire-fighter Casemiro provides spark to put Brazil through to last 16

DOHA – When Casemiro retires from football, the Brazil defensive midfielder might just consider taking up a job as a firefighter, because he believes he is the best when it comes to saving people, or his national side, as he did on Monday.

At the Stadium 974, the 30-year-old took a break from putting out fires to score a scorching goal that sent his side into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Switzerland in their Group G clash.

His late goal spared Brazil’s blushes after a scrappy performance that saw them hit plenty of loose passes before he struck his brilliant finish seven minutes from the end of normal time.

“It is very clear that my very first objective is to support the team... to put out fires wherever they may be. But, if there is an opportunity to take a little shot on goal, that’s very important,” Casemiro said.

The Manchester United player smiled as he spoke about the win and the goal but he was in no hurry to take all the credit for himself, despite scoring the match-winner.

“Regardless of the goal scored, it’s very important to have helped the team, when we win, we all win together, when we lose, we all lose together,” he added.

Brazil’s problem on Monday was not so much that injured star forward Neymar missed his country’s second game at the World Cup. The team still had plenty of scoring options, after all, arguably more than any other team in the tournament.

But the rules of football require that the ball actually goes into the net to count, and through 82 agonising and frustrating minutes, Brazil’s array of attacking talent simply could not make that happen.

Richarlison sent a shot wide. Raphinha probed the right side. Vinicius Junior had a goal disallowed for offside. Rodrygo came on, and then so did Bruno Guimaraes and Antony and Gabriel Jesus. Nothing.

So with an entire nation methodically reducing its supply of fingernails, it was a sturdy veteran midfielder, Casemiro, who strolled up from his position deep in midfield and did the job himself. The goal he delivered, a slicing outside-of-the-foot shot, was special.

It was off his foot so fast, and was so well-placed, that the Swiss goalkeeper could only watch it pass like a man admiring a bullet train from the platform. But it did the job, which was more than Brazil’s forwards could say on Monday.

Crucially, it was enough to clinch a place in the knockout stage with a game to spare. They will face Cameroon on Friday with coach Tite having the option of resting players should he decide to.