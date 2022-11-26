World Cup: Fifa awards Japanese fans for collecting trash at stadiums

DOHA – Japanese football fans have received an award from Fifa for picking up trash at stadiums, following the Samurai Blue’s stunning 2-1 victory against Germany in their World Cup opener in Doha on Wednesday.

After the Qatar-Ecuador match that kicked off the tournament on Nov 20, Japanese supporters filled about 20 45-litre bags with empty plastic bottles, boxes and other kinds of trash.

Volunteers at the Japan-Germany game praised the efforts of the conscientious fans, who even received a thank-you message via the public address system.

A World Cup organising committee official expressed appreciation for the actions of the Japanese at an award ceremony in Doha on Thursday and said it would be great if such spirits were shared among the people of Qatar and other countries.

The official said Moroccan and Tunisian supporters have also been picking up litter at stadiums, apparently inspired by the efforts of Japanese fans.