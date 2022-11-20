World Cup: Everyone will feel Mane's absence, says Senegal coach

DOHA – Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Sadio Mane’s absence from the World Cup will be felt by fans across the globe, after the forward was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.

Mane, who came second to Karim Benzema in the 2022 Ballon d’Or vote for the world’s best player, damaged his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich and his absence was confirmed on Thursday in a crushing blow to Senegal’s hopes for the tournament.

Senegal kick off their campaign against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday and Cisse said the spectacle would be poorer without African football’s star attraction.

“We’re not just talking about the Senegalese people here. I think people all over the world,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“The whole football family is saddened by what has happened because he was the second best player in the world and he represents the African continent, as well as representing Senegal.

“It’s very, very sad for him... We wish him a speedy recovery. I hope he gets back to playing football as quickly as possible.”

Cisse also challenged his younger players to step up and shine on the global stage following injury to Mane, who has scored 33 goals in 92 internationals.

“Of course, we won’t hide the importance of Mane for the Senegalese team – he’s very important, a coach builds his team around his best players,” he said.

“But there’s also a group here with experienced players, with young players ready to step up. We’ve had to play matches before without Sadio Mane.”

The 46-year-old added that the African champions, who also face Ecuador and hosts Qatar in Group A, have “excellent young players”.

“I have a lot of depth on the bench, so I will be able to make good subs if someone is getting tired,” he said.

Senegal forward Krepin Diatta, 23, described Mane as the team’s leader.

“When you talk about the spirit and the morale, of course, it affects you,” Diatta said.

“He is our best player. He’s a leader in that respect. Of course, we would have liked him to be here, but God decided otherwise.

“We do though still have a very strong mentality. We are comfortable being together... It’s a big loss, but we have a strong mentality. We show teamwork and we’re good together. And I’m sure we’re going to get some good results at this World Cup.”

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has found himself on the bench at times at club side Chelsea this season, with Kepa Arrizabalaga preferred under new manager Graham Potter.

Cisse, however, said he was confident the custodian would show his ability at the World Cup.

“I’ve no doubt about his quality as a goalkeeper. And I’m sure that he is going to prove during this World Cup that he is one of those top goalkeepers,” he said.

“So hopefully he’ll have an excellent tournament. He’s got a lot to prove. But he’s going to rise to that challenge I’m sure.” REUTERS, AFP