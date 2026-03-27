World Cup European playoff finals
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March 26 - Following are the final matches of the European qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The winners of each match will qualify for the tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico which will be held from June 11 to July 19.
All matches to be played Tuesday, March 31:
PATH A
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy in Zenica
PATH B
Sweden v Poland in Solna
PATH C
Kosovo v Turkey in Pristina
PATH D
Czech Republic v Denmark in Prague REUTERS