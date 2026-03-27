World Cup European playoff finals

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Italy v Northern Ireland - New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy - March 26, 2026 Italy fans in the stands before the start of the match REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli

March 26 - Following are the final matches of the European qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The winners of each match will qualify for the tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico which will be held from June 11 to July 19.

All matches to be played Tuesday, March 31:

PATH A

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy in Zenica

PATH B

Sweden v Poland in Solna

PATH C

Kosovo v Turkey in Pristina

PATH D

Czech Republic v Denmark in Prague REUTERS