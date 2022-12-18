World Cup: England manager Southgate intends to stay on until 2024, reports say

England manager Gareth Southgate leaves the team hotel in Qatar, after England's quarter-final loss to France PHOTO: REUTERS
DOHA - England coach Gareth Southgate intends to continue in his job until the conclusion of the European Championship in 2024, multiple British media outlets including Sky Sports reported on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Southgate will inform the English Football Association (FA) of his decision before Christmas, according to Sky Sports.

The FA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

England were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar in a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-final.

“Whenever I finish these tournaments, you need time to make the correct decision. Emotionally, you’re going through many different feelings,” Southgate told reporters when asked about his England future after their tournament exit.

Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament last year, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year. REUTERS

