World Cup: England have more belief this time as last 16 looms, says Southgate

England’s run to the semis in Russia was something of a surprise as pre-tournament expectations were modest but their runners-up finish at Euro 2020 and the fact Southgate boasts one of the deepest squads at the World Cup makes his side one of the favourites in Qatar.

“To this point we’re really pleased and, of course, the big business starts now really,” he said.

Southgate is known for his loyalty to the players that have served him so well, but made four changes to his starting line-up on Tuesday against Wales and he will have a welcome selection headache ahead of Senegal.

Rashford, who was given his first England start for 18 months, took his tally to a joint tournament-leading three, while Foden justified the clamour for his inclusion with a goal in a display full of attacking threat.

Harry Kane, who remains on 51 goals for England, two behind the record of Wayne Rooney, is yet to score at the tournament as England prove they can thrive even without his goals.

Southgate has given game time to the majority of his 26-man squad with the only outfield players yet to appear being James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Conor Coady and Ben White.