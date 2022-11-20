World Cup: Dutch have more quality than 2014 squad, says van Gaal

DOHA – Louis van Gaal said three-time World Cup finalists Netherlands are keen to deliver like never before as they prepare for their World Cup opener against Senegal on Monday.

The 71-year-old, in his third stint as national coach, having led the Dutch to third place in Brazil in 2014, said the quality in his squad is even higher than the team he brought to Brazil.

“I believe that this group of players are well-connected to each other together, they work well together in a professional way, and I think that will always contribute to success,” van Gaal told a news conference on Sunday.

The coach, who won the Champions League in 1995 with a brilliant generation of young Dutch players at Ajax Amsterdam, said he has high expectations.

“In 2014, we came third with a squad that was of lesser quality than this one. With this group, I expect more. It depends not only on technical skills and tactical skills, but it also depends on a bit of luck, that you score at the right time and that the others don’t score,” he added.

“I think that we could become world champion, but there are squads that, in my view, are at a higher level than my squad... so I’m saying we can become a world champion. Whether we become world champion is another thing, but we can.”

Defender Daley Blind shared that optimism, telling Algemeen Dagblad: “We have proven since last summer in the World Cup qualification and then in the Nations League that we are a difficult team to beat. In fact, we have not lost a game. Everything under van Gaal is so clear, and so focused on the team and the team spirit. This coach knows very well what he expects from his team. And every individual player knows it too.”

Van Gaal was flanked by Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk, who will not have to face his former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane in their Group A encounter. The Senegalese forward, who came second to Karim Benzema in the 2022 Ballon d’Or vote, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a right fibula injury.

“I called him the next day in the morning, obviously I wanted to know how he was first and foremost, because there were so many rumours coming out and just as a friend I wanted to know how he was,” van Dijk said.

“There was a little bit of hope, everyone thought, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to make this tournament. I feel sad for him.”

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Mane’s absence from the World Cup will be felt by fans across the globe. He said: “The whole football family is saddened by what has happened because he was the second-best player in the world and he represents the African continent, as well as representing Senegal.”

Senegal forward Krepin Diatta, 23, agreed, saying: “When you talk about the spirit and the morale, of course, it affects you. He is our best player. He’s a leader in that respect.”

Also missing will be Memphis Depay, after van Gaal said that the Barcelona forward will miss out on the Oranje’s opening match at the Al Thumama Stadium after hurting his hamstring in the Nations League in September.

“It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them,” said van Gaal, who has insisted that players selected for matches be 100 per cent match fit and in form.

Van Dijk called Depay “very important” to the Oranje, telling Fifa’s website: “He’s not just an important factor on the pitch, but also off it. With his personality, other players look up to him and listen to him.” REUTERS