World Cup: Dutch fans in Singapore proud of team despite quarter-final exit

SINGAPORE – It was deja vu for Dutchman Robert Jan Dettmeijer as the Netherlands bowed out of the World Cup in the wee hours on Saturday (Singapore time) after a penalty shoot-out loss in their quarter-final tie against Argentina.

Eight years ago, the 43-year-old had also stayed up to watch the Oranje’s semi-final clash with Argentina at the Brazil World Cup, which ended with La Albiceleste advancing to the next round on penalties.

Back then, Argentina beat Netherlands 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out following a goalless draw after extra time. On Saturday, the Dutch snatched a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat thanks to a brace from Wout Weghorst, only to lose 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Dettmeijer told The Straits Times: “Unfortunately it was the same as eight years ago on penalties against Argentina. I was in Kuala Lumpur at that time, which caused me a lot of sleep just like today because of extra time.

“It’s unlucky... I wish we could proceed to the next round but the guys were fighting like lions, throwing themselves in front of the ball and the courage was there.”

He was one of over 200 people who rode a rollercoaster of emotions at the Hollandse Club during the quarter-final, which started at 3am on Saturday.

The fans were dressed for the occasion, turning the venue into a sea of orange with their Netherlands jerseys and orange accessories such as wigs.

The sight of players in the tunnel drew cheers from the crowd, who also proudly sang along when the Dutch national anthem blared from the speakers.

Despite the late hour, it was a night of merrymaking as they enjoyed their beer and chips while experiencing the highs and lows of the match together.

Argentina took the lead through Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute, but that did not dampen the mood as they occasionally broke out into Dutch football chants.

The fiery fixture, which saw referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz show 16 yellow cards in total, also elicited strong reactions from the crowd at times, such as when Lionel Messi was awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute that he converted to double Argentina’s advantage.

With less than 10 minutes to go and Holland trailing 2-0, the crowd were subdued, seemingly resigned to their team’s fate but the mood turned buoyant quickly when substitute Weghorst pulled one back in the 83rd. Weghorst’s last-gasp goal in injury time, forced the game to go into extra time, sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The tension was palpable during extra time before the match went to a penalty shootout.