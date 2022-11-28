World Cup: Dutch coach van Gaal says ‘won’t take risks’ with Depay for Qatar clash

DOHA – Dutch striker Memphis Depay will not be rushed back into the starting line-up for the Netherlands’ final Group A match against hosts Qatar, coach Louis van Gaal said on Monday.

Netherlands are joint-top of the group on four points with Ecuador and the sides have identical records, so goal difference could well be needed to decide top spot.

After two defeats, Qatar will be playing only for pride on Tuesday, and on paper the Dutch should win handsomely.

Asked if Barcelona forward Depay, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months before the World Cup but only played a combined 73 minutes off the bench against Senegal and Ecuador, van Gaal sounded a cautious tone.

“We will not take risks with Memphis Depay,” he told reporters.

“To become world champions we need Memphis, so we will do anything and everything to make sure we progress to the next round because that’s what it’s all about.

“With Memphis I decide. It all depends on what I see. Memphis has to deliver as well.”

Van Gaal said he was more than happy to continue with Vincent Janssen in attack despite questions being raised about the pedigree of the Antwerp player.

“He is a team player and in all functions of the teams he plays at a very high level,” van Gaal said.

“In my view he is ticking the boxes. I can select from several strikers and he ended up in the team because Memphis was unable to play so that’s his role. I’m really satisfied with Vincent Jansen.”

But Depay has declared himself fit to face Qatar.

Only Robin van Persie has scored more goals for the Dutch than the Barcelona forward, who has 42 goals in 82 international appearances. Over the last two years, the 28-year-old has found the net 21 times in 24 international matches.

He told Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad: “If you ask whether I would have liked to start earlier myself, the honest answer is yes. But I also understand the trajectory that the national coach had in mind.

“I feel fit now, the injury had already healed and the body responds well to exertion, even after a tough training the day after a game. So I think I’m ready am to be in the starting XI.”