World Cup: Dutch coach van Gaal says ‘won’t take risks’ with Depay for Qatar clash

DOHA – Dutch striker Memphis Depay will not be rushed back into the starting line-up for the Netherlands’ final Group A match against hosts Qatar, coach Louis van Gaal said on Monday.
Netherlands are joint-top of the group on four points with Ecuador and the sides have identical records, so goal difference could well be needed to decide top spot.
After two defeats, Qatar will be playing only for pride on Tuesday, and on paper the Dutch should win handsomely.
Asked if Barcelona forward Depay, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months before the World Cup but only played a combined 73 minutes off the bench against Senegal and Ecuador, van Gaal sounded a cautious tone.
“We will not take risks with Memphis Depay,” he told reporters.
“To become world champions we need Memphis, so we will do anything and everything to make sure we progress to the next round because that’s what it’s all about.
“With Memphis I decide. It all depends on what I see. Memphis has to deliver as well.”
Van Gaal said he was more than happy to continue with Vincent Janssen in attack despite questions being raised about the pedigree of the Antwerp player.
“He is a team player and in all functions of the teams he plays at a very high level,” van Gaal said.
“In my view he is ticking the boxes. I can select from several strikers and he ended up in the team because Memphis was unable to play so that’s his role. I’m really satisfied with Vincent Jansen.”
But Depay has declared himself fit to face Qatar.
Only Robin van Persie has scored more goals for the Dutch than the Barcelona forward, who has 42 goals in 82 international appearances. Over the last two years, the 28-year-old has found the net 21 times in 24 international matches.
He told Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad: “If you ask whether I would have liked to start earlier myself, the honest answer is yes. But I also understand the trajectory that the national coach had in mind.
“I feel fit now, the injury had already healed and the body responds well to exertion, even after a tough training the day after a game. So I think I’m ready am to be in the starting XI.”
With his record, Depay knows if he starts, there will be huge expectation on him to deliver.
He said: “It is not surprising that people expect me to be important for the Oranje squad. I already put that pressure on myself. And what you learn in the course of a career is that there is such a thing as form. But I don’t necessarily have to form to be able to decide a match with one moment.”
Meanwhile, former Oranje striker Pierre van Hooijdonk believes the Dutch line-up needs more “open-mindedness” and has called for starlets Xavi Simons, 19, and Noa Lang, 23, to be given a chance.
The 46-cap, 14-goal former striker told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “I think you have to have some open-mindedness in the team. At the moment, that is not the case. Then you actually quickly look at Xavi Simons, but Noa Lang is also an imperturbable type. That could really shake things up.
“Something has to be done. You played two games, both of which were very mediocre. If you keep going like this you will be fine against Qatar, but you will be out afterwards.”
Meanwhile, Qatar’s coach Felix Sanchez said he would not change a thing despite his side’s disappointing campaign that could end with them being the first hosts to fail to win a game.
“If I go back in time? It’s easy to talk about things after it’s over,” he told a news conference.
“I think we have prepared in the best possible way, but everything has to be considered in perspective, we have been working with this group for a long time. Sometimes things don’t go the way you want them to.” REUTERS, AFP
Group A permutations
- To advance to the last 16, the Netherlands just need to avoid defeat against Qatar. They can go through even if they lose, provided Ecuador beat Senegal.
- Ecuador will progress with a win or draw. If they lose, they must hope for the Netherlands to lose to Qatar by a bigger margin
- Senegal need to win. If they draw, then they must hope for Qatar to beat the Dutch by more than two goals.
- Qatar have been eliminated.