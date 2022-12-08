World Cup: Dutch, Argentinians meet again with history in the air

DOHA – Merely a glance at their iconic orange or blue and white striped shirts is enough to evoke memories of past World Cups and more history will surely be written on Friday when the Netherlands face Argentina in their quarter-final.
Argentina have the pride that comes from being two-time world champions while the Netherlands carry the baggage of being three-time beaten finalists.
The game is far from being a nostalgia-fest, however, pitting one of the greatest forwards of all time against one of the finest defenders of the modern era, with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi trying to unpick a defence marshalled by Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk.
The game also pits the youngest manager in the tournament against the oldest.
Argentina’s 44-year-old coach Lionel Scaloni, in his first major tournament, will have to outwit the wily 71-year-old Louis van Gaal, whose resume includes league titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich as well as a Champions League victory with Ajax.
Scaloni, however, is not fazed by the occasion.
“Tomorrow’s game is important, like Australia (in the last 16), Poland or Mexico. The next game is always the important one, regardless of its magnitude. That is our way of approaching the matches,” he said on Thursday.
“The eight teams that are left, anyone can reach the final. I do not have doubts. We believe that it is very even, there are no teams that are not at the highest level.”
Argentina came into the tournament, as always, with high hopes in their homeland of a victory to match those celebrated in 1978 and 1986, while the Dutch had more tempered expectations given their failure to qualify four years ago.
However, the South Americans started with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, but recovered to finish first in the group. Messi then turned on the style as they overcame Australia to book their place in the last eight.
The Argentina captain has been in impressive form, scoring three goals in four games to help the Albiceleste advance into the last eight for the first time since 2014.
The 35-year-old will undoubtedly be the biggest threat to the Dutch, who have had smooth progress in Qatar so far.
They topped their group and then beat the United States in the last 16 with some comfort and style, looking solid at the back and – despite critics labelling them dull – increasingly effective in their attacking play.
With Memphis Depay’s fitness gradually improving and Cody Gakpo having enjoyed a good tournament with his three goals, the Dutch have a punch to their attack that many feared would be missing.
“It will be a nice game to watch, because both teams intend to attack,” added Scaloni, who remained tight-lipped on whether midfielder Rodrigo de Paul and forward Angel di Maria will play a part after reports said they are injured.
“Everyone has to attack and defend. I consider the Netherlands balanced. That is the way football is played now. A few years ago, some players were thought to attack and others to defend. And now it’s something else.”
Surprisingly, given their pedigree, Argentina have never beaten the Netherlands inside 90 minutes in their nine meetings in World Cup and friendly encounters.
But it is their victory on penalties in Sao Paulo in the semi-final in 2014 that lingers in the mind for van Gaal, who was in charge of the Netherlands at the time.
The coach noted that while Messi was neutralised by the Netherlands in that game, it counted for little given that the Argentinians advanced after a shoot-out to end the Dutch dream of finally celebrating a World Cup title.
Widely considered to be one of the best teams never to win the World Cup, the Dutch finished runners-up in 1974 and 1978 – in the latter final losing 3-1 in extra time to hosts Argentina – and also in 2010.
World Cup success has evaded them, with only the 1988 European Championship title offering some consolation.
But the Argentinians, who know their struggles with the Netherlands, expect to face a well-drilled team.
Speaking alongside Scaloni, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said: “We have watched their matches and they have great players with a clear vision of play. But we try to think beyond that and focus on our own game.” AFP, REUTERS