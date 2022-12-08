World Cup: Dutch, Argentinians meet again with history in the air

DOHA – Merely a glance at their iconic orange or blue and white striped shirts is enough to evoke memories of past World Cups and more history will surely be written on Friday when the Netherlands face Argentina in their quarter-final.

Argentina have the pride that comes from being two-time world champions while the Netherlands carry the baggage of being three-time beaten finalists.

The game is far from being a nostalgia-fest, however, pitting one of the greatest forwards of all time against one of the finest defenders of the modern era, with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi trying to unpick a defence marshalled by Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The game also pits the youngest manager in the tournament against the oldest.

Argentina’s 44-year-old coach Lionel Scaloni, in his first major tournament, will have to outwit the wily 71-year-old Louis van Gaal, whose resume includes league titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich as well as a Champions League victory with Ajax.

Scaloni, however, is not fazed by the occasion.

“Tomorrow’s game is important, like Australia (in the last 16), Poland or Mexico. The next game is always the important one, regardless of its magnitude. That is our way of approaching the matches,” he said on Thursday.

“The eight teams that are left, anyone can reach the final. I do not have doubts. We believe that it is very even, there are no teams that are not at the highest level.”

Argentina came into the tournament, as always, with high hopes in their homeland of a victory to match those celebrated in 1978 and 1986, while the Dutch had more tempered expectations given their failure to qualify four years ago.

However, the South Americans started with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, but recovered to finish first in the group. Messi then turned on the style as they overcame Australia to book their place in the last eight.

The Argentina captain has been in impressive form, scoring three goals in four games to help the Albiceleste advance into the last eight for the first time since 2014.

The 35-year-old will undoubtedly be the biggest threat to the Dutch, who have had smooth progress in Qatar so far.

They topped their group and then beat the United States in the last 16 with some comfort and style, looking solid at the back and – despite critics labelling them dull – increasingly effective in their attacking play.