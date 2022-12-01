World Cup: Deschamps defends decision to make 9 changes as France lose 1-0 to Tunisia

DOHA - France coach Didier Deschamps defended his decision to change almost his entire line-up for Wednesday’s final World Cup group game against Tunisia as he admitted his mind was on keeping players fresh for the knockout phase.
The holders were the first team in Qatar to secure a place in the last 16 after they won their first two games in Group D against Australia and Denmark.
That meant they could even afford to lose against Tunisia at Doha’s Education City Stadium and almost certainly win the group – as happened with Les Bleus going down 1-0 but topping the section on goal difference from Australia.
Deschamps made nine changes to his side following the Denmark game, with Kylian Mbappe among the players to be rested as only captain Raphael Varane and Aurelien Tchouameni kept their places.
As a result, France were disjointed and lost to Wahbi Khazri’s second-half strike, even if only a Video Assistant Referee check denied Antoine Griezmann an equaliser in injury time.
“They will learn from this,” Deschamps said of his fringe players, including debutant Axel Disasi at right-back.
“Tunisia were right up for it while we were timid, late into the challenges and made too many errors, even if we did do better at the end when some more experienced players came on.
“This result means we haven’t met all our objectives but the most important one was to be in the last 16.”
Among those rested was Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, who was on a yellow card and so risked a suspension if booked again.
Deschamps also revealed that Marcus Thuram was set to play before a last-minute problem forced him to further change his plans just hours before the game.
Asked whether he had made a mistake in leaving out so many key players, Deschamps replied: “We might have got a better result but we still would have had to play again in four days.
“My players are not tired. They just put a lot of energy into the first two matches.
“We have a last-16 tie coming up and we also need to take into account that games are now lasting 105 minutes,” he added, with a reference to the large amounts of stoppage time added at the tournament.
“I was not neglecting this game but the focus was on Sunday.”
France will play a last-16 tie against Group C runners-up Poland on Sunday at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.
Complaint to Fifa
Meanwhile, the French Football Federation (FFF) is filing a complaint to Fifa over the Griezmann goal which was disallowed.
Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside when Tchouameni sent the ball into the area.
The ball was deflected by a Tunisian defender into the path of Griezmann, who was onside at that point, but the effort was disallowed and Tunisia won the game 1-0.
“We are writing a complaint after Antoine Griezmann’s goal was, in our opinion, wrongly disallowed. This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle,” the FFF said in a statement.
The FFF did not specify whether the complaint was over the goal itself or the fact it was ruled out after the final whistle. AFP, REUTERS