World Cup: Delight for French fans, despair for English supporters in Singapore

SINGAPORE – It was the perfect Sunday for Amine Laghzaoui. Born in Nantes and raised in Casablanca, the French-Moroccan was at a loss for words after watching both countries prevail in their World Cup quarter-final clashes against England and Portugal respectively.

Speaking after Les Bleus’ 2-1 win, Laghzaoui, who has lived in Singapore for four years, said: “Speechless. I can’t answer you right now. I’m so glad to be here celebrating with my countrymen and to have this shared sense of community. The support has been so strong tonight and I always believed in us.”

Hours earlier, “La Marseillaise” – the French national anthem – was sang with vigour and passion before kick-off as he and his compatriots, part of a supporters’ group here known as “French Frogs”, had gathered for the outdoor live screening at The Lawn at Chijmes.

The 360-inch mega screen also gave them a close-up view of their heroes; each appearance of Olivier Giroud, who would score the winning goal, drew loud whistles.

Rennes-native Anthony Leay was wearing a Stade Rennais mask, the Ligue 1 club he supports and where France forward Ousmane Dembele spent his early years at.

Leay, 38, said: “Dembele is my favourite player. I think he did so well today even though he did not score. He is so quick and good at dribbling that he gives space to Giroud and Kylian Mbappe to score the goals. I thought we played really well as a team tonight and deserved to go through.

“Where I come from, we are very proud to be French. The atmosphere must be absolutely crazy back home - just like how it was when I was in Paris in 2018 when we won the World Cup.”

Further down Orchard Road, it was equally emotional scenes at Muddy Murphy’s Irish Pub where England fans had congregated. About 230 of them were packed inside and spent the match, pints in hand, going through their repertoire of chants, including Three Lions favourite “It’s Coming Home”.

As the final whistle blew however, there were only collective groans and heads buried in hands. Some made a swift exit, unable to watch the victorious French team celebrating on the screens behind them.

For Hannah Langton, decked in the red and white of Saint George’s Cross, this was her first time watching a World Cup game surrounded by compatriots here.

The sales director, 33, said at half-time: “Before the game, we expected (England) to lose since France won the previous (World Cup). But with this atmosphere, it makes me believe and hope we can do it.”

Nerves were understandably frayed throughout the 90 minutes as France twice took the lead while England missed several chances, including Harry Kane’s missed penalty at the end. Some fans stood on chairs while others hugged those closest to them as the match wore on.

No one wanted to blame the England captain for his wild attempt. Data accountant Oliver Smallwood, 38, said: “It’s a tough position when you have the pressure of the whole country on your shoulders.

“It’s definitely disappointing and heartbreaking, but England has a very young and talented team with players like (Bukayo) Saka and (Jude) Bellingham and will go much further in the next World Cup.”