World Cup: ‘Death is a natural part of life’ says Qatar 2022 official following Filipino worker’s death

DOHA - World Cup host Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker, an official said on Thursday, after reports he died at a training base during the ongoing football tournament.

The death of a Filipino in his 40s was first reported on Wednesday by The Athletic sports website.

It said the man contracted to fix lights in a car park at the Sealine Resort, the training site of the Saudi national team, died after he “slipped off a ramp while walking alongside the vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete”.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, it said the accident occurred during the World Cup, but did not specify when.

The report said he had not been wearing a harness.

“The incident is being investigated by the Qatari authorities,” a Qatari government official said on condition of anonymity.

“If the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties.

“The rate of work-related accidents has consistently declined in Qatar since strict health and safety standards were introduced and enforcement has been stepped up.”

The Philippines’ foreign ministry told AFP that its embassy in Doha was looking into the case, without providing additional details.

World football’s governing body Fifa said it was “deeply saddened by this tragedy”.

“As soon as Fifa was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details,” it said in a statement.

Qatar’s World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said the site of the accident was not under its jurisdiction.

The man who died – a contractor – was also “not under the remit” of the committee, it said in a statement.