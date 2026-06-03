World Cup could cost employers as workers tune into matches, survey finds

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Passers by watch a TV screen at the Novotel Wembley during extra time as Croatia celebrate scoring their second goal, Soccer Football, World Cup, England fans watch Croatia v England, Wembley, London, Britain - July 11, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

June 2 - As the soccer World Cup is set to take over water cooler chats, employers may have trouble keeping workers focused during the tournament - and even getting them to the office in the first place, a new survey published on Tuesday suggests.

Research from UKG estimates that the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, could cost global employers some $17 billion in lost productivity, with 37% of workers planning to adjust their schedule because of the tournament.

The survey found 27% of employees are likely to miss work by showing up late, leaving early or skipping entirely, while 11% admitted they would work while hungover and 14% said they would secretly stream matches and highlights while on the clock.

UKG, an AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management, surveyed 8,000 employees across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Britain and the United States to assess the World Cup's impact on workplaces.

This year's expanded tournament, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, will feature 48 nations and 104 games.

The tournament could lead to some $11.7 billion in lost productivity costs in the U.S. alone, with Germany next at $1.34 billion, according to UKG.

"When absenteeism and presenteeism hit at scale, the effect is immediate and expensive," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at UKG. "Productivity drops, customer experience suffers, and morale takes a hit as the rest of the team is left to cover the gaps."

And managers are not immune to the lure of a mouthwatering match-up. The survey found 42% of managers would likely to plan a day off and 45% ask for last-minute flexibility. REUTERS