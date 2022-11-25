World Cup: Brazil grinds to halt as World Cup party starts

RIO DE JANEIRO – In yellow-and-green bikinis, Neymar jerseys and sparkling tops straight out of carnival, Brazilians dropped everything on Thursday to watch the national team open their highly anticipated World Cup 2022 campaign, exploding in celebration after their 2-0 win over Serbia.

Packed in front of a giant screen on Rio de Janeiro’s famed Copacabana beach, in the middle of what would normally be a work day, fans of all ages cheered Brazil’s Group G victory – and allowed themselves to dream a record-extending sixth World Cup title could be on the horizon.

Standing on the seaside avenue in his Brazil jersey, construction worker Benildo Ferreira erupted in joy at the second of the two goals, both fired home by Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.

“I was worried during the goal-less first half,” Ferreira, 51, told AFP, as fireworks exploded overhead.

“But Brazil are going to reach the final, and we’re going to win.”

It was an anguished wait for many in football-mad Brazil, whose fevered passion during the World Cup often draws comparisons to a nation going to war.

Milton de Souza nervously stirred his caipirinha in a seaside bar as he waited for the opening goal.

“We just have to be patient,” said the 58-year-old retiree, who was wearing green and yellow – as was virtually the entire country, it seemed.

He was cautious on the question of whether the Selecao could end their 20-year title drought.

“Nothing’s certain in football,” he said.

Others were already daring to dream.