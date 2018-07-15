World Cup: Belgium star Hazard drops Chelsea exit hint

ST PETERSBURG (AFP) - Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has fuelled speculation he could leave the club after saying it "might be time to discover something different" following Belgium's win against England in the World Cup third-place playoff.

The 27-year-old, who scored the second goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory in Saint Petersburg, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

"After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different," he told reporters after Belgium achieved their best World Cup finish.

"I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision, if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."

Hazard has won the Premier League title twice with Chelsea, in 2014-15 and 2016-17, since joining from Lille six seasons ago.