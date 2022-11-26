World Cup: Belgium seek cutting edge against well-marshalled Morocco

DOHA – Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will be looking for a vastly improved performance from his side when they take on a resolute Morocco in their second World Cup Group F fixture at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday, where victory will seal a spot in the round of 16.

He described their 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday as the “worst technical performance” of his six-year spell in charge but was confident that his team will improve as the tournament goes on.

In that game, Belgium allowed Canada to have 22 shots on goal and had the Canadians not missed an early penalty, the score would have been different.

“We have to grow with these games,” Martinez said. “This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning games, it’s an incredible advantage.

“We didn’t win (against Canada) with our normal talent and quality on the ball, but you don’t win in the World Cup if you don’t do the other side of the game (defend well).”

On Morocco, who drew 0-0 with 2018 finalists Croatia despite having less than 40 per cent possession, he added: “They are a team with a very good mixture between their flair and their quality.

“They have players that can create numerical advantages in the wide areas. They are well-organised, disciplined and have a good structure in the middle. They go eye-to-eye against anyone. They have an incredible belief.”

Belgium lead Group F on three points, ahead of Croatia and Morocco, while Canada will face the Croats on Sunday seeking their first points this tournament.

Martinez added that Romelu Lukaku, whose absence was keenly felt against Canada, is unlikely to feature. The menacing Inter Milan striker has returned to full training having played just two club games since August due to thigh and hamstring issues.

“Romelu has trained with the rest of the group,” he said. “Now we’ll see how his body reacts afterwards. I don’t think he’ll be ready to start the match against Morocco, but we’ll find out in the next two days.”

Morocco also have a concern over one of their key names after Noussair Mazraoui was stretchered off in the draw with Croatia. It is not clear whether the right-back will recover from his hip injury in time.

It was a workmanlike performance against the Croats but one that new coach Walid Regragui feels gives them a platform to build on against Belgium.

“I’ve only been here for two months and I’m proud of the players. We wanted to achieve another result, but in the end we were satisfied with the draw,” he said.

“We will wait for the outcome of the Belgium match, and then we will look to qualify for the last 16 against Canada.” REUTERS, AFP