World Cup: Belgium finally get World Cup showdown with Croatia

DOHA – When Belgium were beaten by France in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, there was some grumbling that the better team had lost and the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ had been robbed of their place in the final against Croatia.

Fast-forward four years and the Belgians will get the chance to show what might have been against the Croats in a Group F encounter on Thursday that may lack the prestige of the tournament’s showpiece finale but remains a vital game for both sides.

The group is finely balanced.

Croatia are top, level on four points with Morocco and a point clear of Belgium with three, while bottom side Canada’s hopes have already been extinguished.

Belgium, ranked second in the world, must win to guarantee their place in the last 16, while 2018 runners-up Croatia need only a point to ensure they will remain in Qatar beyond the group stage.

“Tomorrow’s situation is clear. A draw and we are out. And we are facing a quality side that finished second in 2018 and we know the kind of quality players they have,” said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

“We have come here to compete against the best teams in the world and we have to be ready to compete. We have a lot of responsibility. We cannot lose. We want to be here to win and for tomorrow there is no doubt – if we don’t win, we are out.”

Martinez’s side have been among the most disappointing of the favourites so far, with a narrow win over Canada and a humbling 2-0 defeat by Morocco leading to questions about whether this generation of Belgian gold has lost its lustre.

This was seemingly the view of playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, who was quoted in an interview with The Guardian dismissing his side’s chances because “we’re too old”.

Defender Jan Vertonghen then hit back after the Morocco game that perhaps they lost because they are really “too old in attack”.

Captain Eden Hazard and senior goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have since come out publicly to deny there is a rift in the squad, but admitted there had been “frank discussions”.

Belgium are certainly not the oldest squad at the tournament, that honour goes to Iran, but there are concerns about the fitness and form of some key stalwarts.

Hazard’s lack of playing time at Real Madrid this season, where he has started only one La Liga game, has left him searching for match sharpness, while striker Romelu Lukaku, who came on in the 81st minute against Morocco, is another who is not up to speed.

Croatia’s tournament also began with a lifeless performance against Morocco, although the goalless draw provided a platform for them to kick on against Canada, resulting in a 4-1 win.

A draw would see them over the line but coach Zlatko Dalic ruled out playing for such a scenario.

“We must not accept the option of having only one point,” he said. “Belgium need a win but we will also aim for a win.” REUTERS, AFP