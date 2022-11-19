World Cup: As kick-off beckons, not everyone is in the mood to party

DOHA – Shortly after arriving at the Hamad International Airport on Saturday, I learnt that Fifa president Gianni Infantino had delivered a quite incredible monologue at a news conference here.

He slammed the West for its “hypocrisy” in reporting about the host’s human rights record.

A day earlier, half the football world was up in arms about the late decision to ban alcohol sales at the eight tournament stadiums.

It was not even two weeks ago that Infantino had written to the 32 nations competing in Qatar, pleading to “let football take the stage” once the tournament kicks off.

That has become increasingly hard to do.

In fact, the beer ban was one of the first topics Tarun, the Bangladeshi Uber driver who picked me up from the airport, brought up on the way to the media centre.

After excitedly asking me which team was my favourite to lift the World Cup – his pick was Argentina – his next question was: “You know about the news about beer?”

Tarun has been a driver in Qatar for eight years and said he disagreed with the late decision, opining that he felt Qatar has been caught in two minds: Wanting to be seen by the world as a progressive nation “like Abu Dhabi or Singapore”, while also wishing to retain its strong conservative culture.

“That company (Budweiser) has invested a lot with Fifa... I won’t be surprised if there is a lawsuit of some kind,” he frowned.

The decision was the latest cultural flash point – others include its treatment of migrant workers and laws against homosexuality – in the lead-up to this year’s tournament, which is being held in the Arab world for the first time.

It hinders Fifa’s long-time sponsor Budweiser – which has been a World Cup partner since 1986 – and also suggests the global football body was struggling to juggle its own interests with that of an influential or wealthy host nation.

Infantino, however, insisted on Saturday that it was a “joint decision” between Qatar and Fifa, adding: “There will be many fan zones where you can buy alcohol in Qatar and fans can simultaneously drink alcohol.

“I think if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive.”

The football world has been divided by that stance. Football fans the world over have argued that downing a pint during a game is part of the sport’s culture.

Others have suggested that if you need alcohol to watch a game of football, then you are not really watching a football game.

The choice has been taken away altogether now. So, is everyone in Qatar really ready to focus on the football?

In terms of infrastructure, it is most definitely the case. The World Cup stadiums are architectural masterpieces, and have been ready for months.