World Cup: Argentina parties at huge victory parade in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES - Vast crowds of ecstatic fans cheered on their heroes as Argentina’s World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began an open-top bus parade through the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France.

Throngs of revellers wearing the national team’s blue and white replica shirts and draped in flags sang, danced and set off fireworks, with many camping out all night to secure spots along the route.

After arriving home from Qatar in the early hours of the morning, the players set out in the morning from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex on a 30km journey to the Obelsik monument in the centre of the city.

The parade began at walking pace and after two hours, the bus had not yet covered 6km.

Players had been given a taste of what was to come on when tens of thousands of people lined the route from the international airport to their brief overnight stop.

“This trophy that we won is also for all those that did not manage to win it in previous World Cups we played, such as Brazil 2014,” Messi said on social media, referring to the team that lost 1-0 to Germany in the title match eight years ago.

He also paid tribute to current and past team-mates, and backroom staff.

“Thank you from the heart! Come on Argentina!” added Messi.

Tuesday has been declared a public holiday for the celebrations.

“It’s wonderful to experience this moment as an Argentine, sharing it with other Argentines,” said student Fiorella Lavia, 18.

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw for their first world title in 36 years.

Messi, who scored twice in the final, was the first player to emerge from the plane, holding the World Cup aloft, with coach Lionel Scaloni right behind him.