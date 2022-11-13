World Cup: Argentina favourites to win Group C, but will Saudis dazzle in the desert?

Argentina approach Qatar 2022 in a paradoxical position.

In terms of pure talent, they might be the least gifted Albiceleste incarnation since they won their second World Cup in 1986.

But they might also be better placed than any of their predecessors to add a third star to the storied sky blue-and-white jersey.

The reason is balance.

Having won the team’s hearts, coach Lionel Scaloni’s 4-3-3 has no ill-fitting parts.

As midfielder Rodrigo de Paul candidly explained, the team have gone from initially “mistrusting” their novice coach to a situation where “now Scaloni could convince us of anything”.

The Albiceleste head to Qatar with the longest ongoing international unbeaten streak – 35 games. They could better Italy’s record 37-match mark in the group stage, having also ended it in June.

Argentina’s last defeat came in July 2019, when they lost to Brazil in the Copa America semi-finals.

They should be considered as much of a contender to end Europe’s 16-year stranglehold on the World Cup as great rivals Brazil, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to lift a record-extending sixth trophy on Dec 18.

In Pole position for second

Poland have won just one of their last five matches, scoring four times and conceding 11 goals.

Their recent major tournament record has been poor, their last two outings – the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 – saw them finish bottom of the group.

Qatar 2022 offers them a chance to rewrite the narrative. Second place in Group C is very much up for grabs.

Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has flirted with a variety of formations but lately has flitted between a 3-5-2 and 3-4-2-1.

Those systems allow him to use attacking wing-backs like Roma’s Nicola Zalewski and Aston Villa’s Matty Cash for width, while potentially playing two No. 10s in Napoli’s sensational schemer Piotr Zielinski and Feyenoord’s lone ranger Sebastian Szymanski to provide the guile for Robert Lewandowski.

Married players might be favoured, with Michniewicz admitting: “You do not need to keep an eye on them... instead of a coach, this job is done by their wives.”