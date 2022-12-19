World Cup: Argentina fulfil ‘destiny’ to be crowned champions after beating France 4-2 on penalties

LUSAIL, Qatar – Argentina clinched their third World Cup with a 4-2 shoot-out win over defending champions France, after both sides drew 3-3 after extra time in a thrilling final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick while Lionel Messi bagged a double, leaving France and Argentina inseparable after 120 minutes of play and sending the final to penalties.

In the shoot-out, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni failed to convert their spot kicks, setting the stage for Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel to score the winning penalty and send their supporters into a frenzy.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said it was “destiny” to win the World Cup after starring in the nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

“It was a very complicated match, they came back to equalise in the game but it was our destiny to suffer,” said the Aston Villa keeper.

“Two crappy shots and they (France) levelled. They give them another penalty, they scored. Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of.

“All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.

“I left very young for England. I dedicate this victory to all my family.”

For Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni it was a frenetic finish to a turbulent tournament and he could not hold back his tears following the final whistle.

“I cannot believe that we have suffered so much in a perfect game. Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything,” Scaloni said.

“I am proud of the work they did. It is an exciting group. With the blows we received today, with the draws, this makes you emotional. I want to tell people to enjoy, it’s a historic moment for our country.”

Argentina had dominated the opening stages and led 2-0 at half-time. They opened accounts through a spot kick when Angel di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele in the 23rd minute, with Messi sending France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

Their second goal came in the 36th minute with a counter-attack down the right flank through Alexis Mac Allister, who crossed the ball to the far post where di Maria steered a shot past the onrushing Lloris.

But France clawed their way back after a slew of substitutions by coach Didier Deschamps, with Mbappe scoring a quick-fire double in the 80th and 81st minutes.

The French forward halved the deficit with an 80th-minute penalty after Nicolas Otamendi had fouled substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the box.

A minute later, Mbappe scored the equaliser with a volley to send the match into extra time, where Messi scored again to put them ahead before Mbappe completed his hat-trick through the spot.

With his treble, Mbappe won the Golden Boot with eight goals, but the 23-year-old was not celebrating as his Paris Saint-Germain teammate finally lifted the World Cup along with the Golden Ball award. The Golden Glove trophy went to Argentina goalkeeper Martinez.

“I’ll never forget it. We had to suffer but we deserved to win,” said Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. “We’ve beaten the last champions, it’s a joy I cannot put into words.

“I’m proud of being born in Argentina and today we are on top of the world.”

Messi’s former Argentina teammate Pablo Zabaleta, meanwhile, told the BBC: “I’ve been part of that youth team, when Messi came for the first time to play for the national team. He came to represent his country, the passion and the respect.

“He has always shown that for his country and we need to respect that. Everyone is just crying and giving him a big hug because he is one of those players who really, really deserves it, so well done.

“For our country, we will see a picture of (Diego) Maradona and Messi, two of the greatest players of all time with the World Cup trophy. That is something so incredible. We are so lucky.” REUTERS