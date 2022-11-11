World Cup: Ansu Fati makes Spain squad, Ramos excluded

MADRID – Spain coach Luis Enrique is brimming with confidence about his ability to lead the Spaniards to a second World Cup title at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, 12 years on from their first triumph.

After announcing his 26-man World Cup squad on Friday, the former Barcelona coach said he had never had any doubts about whether he was the best man for the job.

“How can I doubt myself? I am the best coach on the face of the earth,” he said on Friday.

“If I have to convince my players I have to be convinced myself... There is no better coach than me. I know it’s not true, but I believe it. Doubts? None!”

Spain included Barca’s Ansu Fati but left out veterans like Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Barcelona wing-back Marcos Alonso and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their 26-man World Cup squad as they put their faith in a new generation.

Fati was called up despite the 20-year-old Barcelona forward not used in September’s Nations League clashes and has not been at his best for his club this season.

He has four caps for his country and one goal, and has spent the best part of the last two seasons on the sidelines because of repeated knee injuries.

It is a risk worth taking, according to Enrique, who led Spain to the European Championship semi-finals and Nations League final in 2021 with a team aged on average just over 25.

He added: “Compete in every game. There is no team that rules out Spain as a favourite. We are going to fight and try to play all seven games.

“There is no doubt that you are going to see Spain trying to control the game and dominate our rivals. That is going to be our game.

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams and Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon were also selected, along with Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

Enrique has been criticised in the past for not calling up Real Madrid players, but Los Blancos pair Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio were included.

Spain resume training on Monday and will travel the next day to Amman, where they will face Jordan in a friendly ahead of their World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov 23.

They will also face Germany and Japan in Group E.