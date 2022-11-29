World Cup: All on the line for confident Australia and goal-shy Danes

DOHA – Australia will be in the unusual position of having their World Cup destiny in their own hands when they take on the might of Denmark in their final Group D match at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday.

While precious few would make the Socceroos favourites for the clash, the fact is that a victory for Australia would guarantee them a last-16 spot for the second time, while a draw would suffice if Tunisia are unable to beat already-qualified France.

France top the group on six points, three ahead of the Australians, while Denmark and Tunisia have a point each.

Charged with confidence after outsmuscling Tunisia 1-0 last Saturday for their first World Cup Finals win since 2010, Graham Arnold’s men are determined that the breakthrough victory should not be wasted by a failure to turn up on Wednesday.

“I have never coached to draw in my life so we’re not going to do that,” said the 59-year-old on Tuesday.

“Again, it’s about going out and being on the front foot like we were for 30 minutes against France (4-1 loss) and I feel for 60 minutes against Tunisia (we did that).

“That is the message I have been driving to the boys. It is about the improvement, and 30 minutes against France was great, so 30 per cent to 60 per cent against Tunisia, now it’s time for 90 per cent or 100 per cent against Denmark, and making sure we remove any sloppy mistakes.”

Arnold received a boost with full-back Nathaniel Atkinson available to feature after he was ruled out of the Tunisia match. Ajdin Hrustic is also fit to start in midfield after coming on as a substitute against the Tunisians.

But the coach is unlikely to change his line-up much and will be looking for another gutsy performance from his players.

“Every Australian team in history has been underestimated,” winger Craig Goodwin said.

“We believe in ourselves and what we’re doing and we will fight to the very end to get the result against Denmark.”

The Danes are still paying the price for failing to score against Tunisia in their opening 0-0 draw, their position in the group becoming all the more parlous when they lost 2-1 to France in their second contest.

European championship semi-finalists in 2021 and regular visitors to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, Denmark should have the quality to beat Australia if they can rediscover their scoring touch – they scored an average of three goals a game in qualifying.