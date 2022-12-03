World Cup: African teams eye glory after breakthroughs at Qatar 2022

DOHA - Four years ago, Africa was left without a representative in the World Cup last 16 for the first time since the round was introduced in 1986, but the response has been emphatic in Qatar.

The 2022 tournament has seen two teams from the continent reach the knockout phase for only the second time – after Algeria and Nigeria in 2014.

African nations have also taken a record-breaking 24 points in the group stage, smashing the previous best of 15 points in 1998.

Morocco beat the world’s second-ranked side Belgium and Canada en route to the top of Group F, while Senegal bounced back from an opening defeat by the Netherlands to record wins over Qatar and Ecuador.

Brazil were on Friday beaten by an African team for the first time with a 1-0 defeat by Cameroon, who exited the tournament in glory.

“We have a feeling of regret because this match showed that we could have done better in the first two games,” said Cameroon coach Rigobert Song, referring to a 3-3 draw with Serbia and a 1-0 loss to Switzerland.

“But you have to look at the positive side. We’re satisfied with tonight’s performance. I’m proud of my players. We’re trying to get across the Lions’ spirt. We’ve shown that we can be a good team and now we have to make sure that we keep improving.”

For Morocco, their clash with Spain on Tuesday will be a first appearance in the knockout stage for 36 years.

Their fans will turn up in their thousands again to cheer on the only remaining Arab country in the World Cup.

“We hope to fly the flag of African football high,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

“Often we’ve been described as being sub-par, not as good as elsewhere.

“But I think at this World Cup, we are showing we can give any other team a run for their money, whether they be European teams or South American teams.

“I hope in the future this means we’ll be seeing more African teams do well at the World Cup and why not an African champion?“