World Cup: African teams eye glory after breakthroughs at Qatar 2022

DOHA - Four years ago, Africa was left without a representative in the World Cup last 16 for the first time since the round was introduced in 1986, but the response has been emphatic in Qatar.
The 2022 tournament has seen two teams from the continent reach the knockout phase for only the second time – after Algeria and Nigeria in 2014.
African nations have also taken a record-breaking 24 points in the group stage, smashing the previous best of 15 points in 1998.
Morocco beat the world’s second-ranked side Belgium and Canada en route to the top of Group F, while Senegal bounced back from an opening defeat by the Netherlands to record wins over Qatar and Ecuador.
Brazil were on Friday beaten by an African team for the first time with a 1-0 defeat by Cameroon, who exited the tournament in glory.
“We have a feeling of regret because this match showed that we could have done better in the first two games,” said Cameroon coach Rigobert Song, referring to a 3-3 draw with Serbia and a 1-0 loss to Switzerland.
“But you have to look at the positive side. We’re satisfied with tonight’s performance. I’m proud of my players. We’re trying to get across the Lions’ spirt. We’ve shown that we can be a good team and now we have to make sure that we keep improving.”
For Morocco, their clash with Spain on Tuesday will be a first appearance in the knockout stage for 36 years.
Their fans will turn up in their thousands again to cheer on the only remaining Arab country in the World Cup.
“We hope to fly the flag of African football high,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.
“Often we’ve been described as being sub-par, not as good as elsewhere.
“But I think at this World Cup, we are showing we can give any other team a run for their money, whether they be European teams or South American teams.
“I hope in the future this means we’ll be seeing more African teams do well at the World Cup and why not an African champion?“
Senegal were the closest to getting past the group stage in Russia in 2018, missing out by virtue of having more yellow cards than Japan.
But they banished those memories when Kalidou Koulibaly volleyed them to victory against Ecuador, after saying they were inspired by Morocco’s win over Belgium.
“We saw what Morocco did. They had a beautiful win over Belgium,” said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, whose side face England on Sunday. “Yes, it can be a source of inspiration for us.”
The sides that went out in the group stage still made a mark on the tournament.
Besides Cameroon’s stunning win over Brazil, Tunisia claimed a famous 1-0 win over holders France.
More and more African players are starring at top European clubs. Even with Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich’s Senegalese ace Sadio Mane absent from this World Cup, the dividends of that are clear to see.
European teams have won each of the past four World Cups and no side from outside Europe or South America has ever even reached the final.
“You have to be strong for your first match against a European team because European teams are our foes when it comes to these events,” added Regragui.
“We have players who play for European clubs... We need to take the European mindset and make it our mindset.”
The closest an African team has come to making the semi-finals was Ghana in 2010, when Luis Suarez’s handball and the resulting missed penalty by Asamoah Gyan led to a shoot-out defeat in South Africa.
The Black Stars could not avenge that heartbreak on Friday, as Andre Ayew’s missed penalty at 0-0 was history repeating itself history and proved costly in a 2-0 defeat.
Ghana coach Otto Addo, who confirmed he was stepping down, sees only positives for his players.
He said: “The players have to continue and believe in themselves.
“There are things that we have to work on in defence and to be more clinical in attack. I am certain the players will grow from this experience and do better next time. I am sure this squad has a bright future.”
There is a long way to go, but for the second time, Africa has two hopeful nations that are three wins away from the final. AFP