World Cup a wee too early? No worry as bars, restaurants gear up for football season

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SINGAPORE – World Cup fever is set to hit Singapore from next week, with food and beverage establishments gearing up for a busy five-and-a-half weeks from June 12 to July 20 as football fans flock to these venues to catch the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo in action.

With the quadrennial tournament held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the majority of the games will kick off in the wee hours and during the work day.

Despite the time difference, several bars and restaurants here are still optimistic that fans will turn out for the live screenings, and they expect to see a rise in revenue.

In a bid to attract supporters and customers, some establishments are introducing promotions and breakfast menus, with others bringing in former football stars to jazz up their screening events.

Simon Tan, director of ARFC Singapore at Woodleigh (formerly known as Cafe Football) is expecting a 50 per cent increase in sales. Broadcast licensing fees, however, have increased, though he declined to reveal the amount.

“We usually do not serve breakfast but due to the World Cup, we have come up with a brunch menu as we will operate earlier,” he said.

“With extended operating timings, we expect the revenue to increase. Previously in past editions, the games started late and ended late. Now the games start really early like 8am...

“We have also recently renovated the space to allow more seating for customers indoors and if there’s a spike in demand, we may install screens for outdoor seating to accommodate that.”

Muddy Murphy’s will bring in former football stars such as ex-Scotland and Blackburn Rovers captain Colin Hendry in June, and the Irish pub will also be giving away special paraphernalia and prizes, alongisde beer promotions and a specially curated all-day menu.

Restaurant and bar chain Harry’s will screen matches only at its Boat Quay outlet.

A spokesperson said: “We’re optimistic about seeing an uplift in both footfall and revenue. With extended hours and live match screenings, we aim to offer a vibrant atmosphere where fans can come together to enjoy the games and celebrate the experience together.”

While some establishments are gearing up for the World Cup season, others are sitting on the bench this time due to the unfavourable game times.

The Bar Station at Tanjong Katong, which usually screens Liverpool matches for fan club events, have decided not to screen matches.

Owner Jasmine Ong said: “(It’s) very unlikely that we will be screening because the timing is early in the morning… So it’s not good for us.”

Fast food chain McDonald’s also confirmed on June 5 that it will not be screening World Cup matches at its outlets. Instead it will host a ticketed watch party at their Marine Cove outlet for the final on July 20.

During the last edition in 2022, the matches were screened at 19 of its restaurants in Singapore.

There is still good news for local football fans, as they will be able to catch the tournament live for free at over 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG sports centres and The Kallang from June 12 to July 20.

The People’s Association (PA), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and The Kallang Group announced on June 5 a list of community screenings of selected World Cup matches across the venues.

PA will kick off the community screenings with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12, 3am (Singapore time), while SportSG will start its screenings with the South Korea-Czech Republic match on June 12, 10am. The Kallang will show the final four matches, starting with the first semi-final on July 15, 3am, at the Kallang Wave Mall.

Fans can also look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws and festive decorations at these locations.

Several venues such as Lau Pa Sat and Changi Airport ST3PS at Terminal 3, along with its transit areas, will be screening all the matches.

A Changi Airport spokesperson said: “Beyond live screenings, Changi Airport will also host a World Cup Trail, where visitors can take part in football-themed trivia and quizzes at selected locations, adding a fun and family-friendly dimension to the World Cup festivities.”

All 10 Safra and HomeTeamNS clubhouses will also be showing selected matches throughout the tournament.

“Beyond the football action, match days come alive with a vibrant lineup of experiences at HomeTeamNS clubhouses,” said a HomeTeamNS Spokesperson.

“Highlights include family carnivals, sports-themed trading card activities, shopping fairs and pop-up sales happening alongside selected match days, creating a lively, match-day atmosphere for both football fans and families alike.”

Where to watch the World Cup: 1-Arden: Selected matches. 1-Alfaro: Selected matches.



ActiveSG Sports Centres: Selected matches - go.gov.sg/worldcup26-sportsg



ARFC Singapore: All matches.



Brozeit Raffles City: Selected matches. Chimichanga Vivo City: Selected matches – entry with match day passes.



Community Clubs: Over 50 clubs islandwide - go.gov.sg/web-pa-wc2026



Changi Airport: All matches at ST3PS @ Terminal 3 and transit areas.



Harry’s Boat Quay: Selected matches.



Safra and HomeTeamNS: Selected matches. Lau Pa Sat: All matches.



Muddy Murphy’s: All matches.



Penny Black: Selected matches.



Scruffy Murphy’s: Selected matches.



The Kallang: Selected matches.



Yang Club at The Riverhouse: Selected matches.



Wildseed Bar at The Summerhouse: Selected matches.