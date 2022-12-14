World Cup: 6 things to know about Lionel Messi’s sidekick Julian Alvarez

Lionel Messi may be revered in Argentina, but it has been proven he cannot do it alone, with supporting cast often stepping up to further embellish his god-like status. At Qatar 2022, one of them has been Julian Alvarez, who has been playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Who is this trusty sidekick?

1. His affinity with Messi began 10 years ago

Their paths crossed when a 12-year-old Alvarez and his friends scored a wefie with the legend. Who would have known they would be strike partners at a World Cup a decade later?

Incredibly, they have been directly involved in 11 of Argentina’s 12 goals at Qatar 2022, including each of their last eight.

2. He is the Little Spider

Just like Messi, Alvarez is not huge at 1.7m. The 22-year-old was tiny when he was a kid playing football on the streets of Calchin, Cordoba in Argentina, and his older brother Raphael came up with the monicker La Aranita for him.

Alvarez said: “(The nickname) was just something that came to me when I was a little kid, no older than four, playing football with my brothers.

“One day, my brother said, ‘Look at him, like a little spider’. It just stuck and when you get older, you don’t give it up. I like it, it is a great name.”

When he was at River Plate, he would also wear a Spiderman mask and execute the web-shooting celebration.

3. His style of play fits his nickname

Just like a little spider, Alvarez scurries around, dropping into spaces between the lines to receive the ball and beat defenders with his pace.

He can operate as a centre forward, second striker or on the right, and while he has a hammer of a right foot, he can also finish with his left.

Man City teammate Nathan Ake said: “As a player he’s very technical, very difficult to mark even in training, very sharp, good finishing, so it will be tough.”