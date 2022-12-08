World Cup: 5 things to know about Morocco’s goalie Yassine Bounou

With Morocco conceding just once from an own goal at this World Cup, no opponent has scored against their goalkeeper yet. Incredibly, these include penalties in their round of 16 shootout win over Spain. Who is Yassine Bounou, the man with the safest pair of hands at Qatar 2022?

1. He has come a long way

Literally, he has, for he was born in Montreal, Canada to Moroccan parents.

He then moved 5,795km to Morocco at an early age, joining local club Wydad Casablanca from age eight and playing nine league games for them across two seasons before heading to Atletico Madrid in Spain on a pay cut.

With Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Asenjo and Joel Robles all on Atletico’s roster, Bounou played for the B team in the second division and never featured for them in La Liga.

Impressing for Zaragoza in the second-tier while on loan, he signed for Girona in 2016 and helped them win promotion. Two strong spells in the top tier earned him a loan deal with Sevilla in 2019 before the move was made permanent a year later after he helped the club win the Europa League.

From then on, he has been Sevilla’s first-choice custodian, winning the Zamora trophy for clocking the lowest goals-to-game ratio for the 2021/22 season in which he conceded only 24 goals in 31 games. He is the first player from Sevilla and Africa to win the prestigious award.

2. He has a good track record of saving penalties

On Tuesday, Bounou kept out Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets from the spot, while Pablo Sarabia struck the post (Bounou went the right way), and people shouldn’t be surprised even if he is the first African goalkeeper to save two penalties in a World Cup shootout.

After all, the 31-year-old has faced 50 penalties in his career and saved 13 of them.