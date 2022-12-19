World Cup: 35 things to know about Lionel Messi’s career

Lionel Messi played his final match on football’s grandest stage on Sunday and became a world champion for the first time.

Here is a recap of the 35-year-old’s legendary international career:

2003: Despite having dual nationalities, Messi turns down an offer to play for Spain’s Under-17 side. 2004: Makes his youth international debut for Argentina’s Under-20s, contributing one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Paraguay. 2005: Does not start first group game at the World Youth Championship, but ends up scoring six goals in the tournament and winning the Golden Ball as he leads Argentina to the title. Aug 17, 2005: At 18, Messi makes his senior debut as a 63rd-minute substitute against Hungary. However, he is sent off after just two minutes for an elbow on Vilmos Vanczak and weeps in the dressing room. March 1, 2006: Scores his first senior international goal with a lovely left-footer from outside the box in a 3-2 defeat by Croatia. June 16, 2006: In his first World Cup appearance, he comes on as a 74th-minute substitute and grabs the final goal in the 6-0 group win over Serbia and Montenegro, becoming Argentina’s youngest Finals player and scorer. He does not play in the quarter-final shoot-out defeat by Germany, and manager Jose Pekerman is widely criticised for this decision. July 15, 2007: Suffers his first loss in an international final when an under-strength Brazil beat Argentina 3-0 in the Copa America final. Aug 23, 2008: After then Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola helped to overturn a club decision to bar Messi from playing at the Olympics, Argentina go on to win gold in Beijing by beating Nigeria 1-0 in the final. March 28, 2009: Dons the No. 10 jersey for Argentina for the first time in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Venezuela after Juan Roman Riquelme’s international retirement. Previously, Messi had worn squad numbers like 19 and 18. June 22, 2010: Is handed the captain’s armband for the first time in the final World Cup group game against Greece, which Argentina win 2-0. However, Messi fails to score a goal in South Africa and his team lose 4-0 to Germany in the quarter-finals. July 2011: Is booed for the first time by his own supporters at the Copa America on home soil in group draws against Bolivia and Colombia. Argentina lose to eventual winners Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals. By this time, Messi has gone more than two years without scoring a competitive international goal. August 2011: Is named the permanent captain by new Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, under whom his scoring record would improve from 17 goals in his first 61 games to 25 goals in his next 32 international matches. July 14, 2014: Impresses in the World Cup group stage with four goals, but even though he ends up with the Golden Ball, his influence wanes in the knockout rounds as Argentina lose 1-0 to Germany in the final.