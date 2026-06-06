World Cup 2026 preview: The French connection

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With most third-placed teams from the 12 groups progressing to the knockout stage, the notion of a traditional “Group of Death” feels diluted at the 2026 edition. Still, Group I stands out as the most compelling. France enter as clear favourites, but Senegal and Norway promise a gripping three-way contest, while Iraq will aim to remain competitive.

Apart from helping his country to another final berth, Kylian Mbappe will have his sights set on becoming the leading scorer in World Cup history. The poster is part of ST's daily full-page preview of all the World Cup groups from May 30 to June 10. Collect all 12 editions for a grand surprise.

FRANCE

Last World Cup: Runners-up

Fifa ranking: 3rd

Record in qualifying: 5W, 0L, 1D

Best result: Champions (2018, 1998)

It comes as no surprise that France are considered the overwhelming favourites to win the World Cup. After a long club season, several top nations may arrive with worn-out players, but France’s squad depth sets them apart. They showcased that immense depth in March’s 3-1 friendly victory over Colombia, where Desire Doue scored twice and Marcus Thuram added another as stars like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise started on the bench.

Consistent recent tournament success, including reaching the 2022 final and winning the 2018 edition means that it will take plenty to stop France from reaching a third consecutive final. With head coach Didier Deschamps set to step down after the tournament, there is an added sense of purpose within the squad, further strengthening their case as the team to beat.

SENEGAL

Last World Cup: Round of 16

Fifa ranking: 15th

Record in qualifying: 7W, 0L, 3D

Best result: Quarter-finals (2002)

Senegal arrive as Africa’s leading World Cup hope, but with lingering controversy from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. They initially beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time, yet the final was marred when coach Pape Thiaw led a walk-off protest over a late video assistant referee intervention which ended in a Morocco penalty. Officials later ruled it a forfeit, stripping Senegal of the title.

With a dangerous attack featuring former Liverpool man Sadio Mane, Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, Senegal have the firepower to reach the knockout stages and make a deep impact.

Senegal's Sadio Mane will be his country's talisman at the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

NORWAY

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Fifa ranking: 31st

Record in qualifying: 8W, 0L, 0D

Best result: Round of 16 (1998, 1938)

There are few sides in this expanded 48-team World Cup that can claim to have had a more dominant qualifying campaign than the one Norway enjoyed. The Scandinavians, back on the World Cup stage for the first time in 28 years, won all eight qualifying matches while scoring 37 goals.

The victories included 3-0 and 4-1 triumphs over four-time world champions Italy.

This Norway squad, led by one of the world’s elite strikers, Erling Haaland, may represent the country’s strongest generation yet. Alongside the Manchester City forward, Norway can call on a wealth of top talent, including Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth, and Borussia Dortmund fullback Julian Ryerson.

Norway's Erling Haaland comes into the 2026 World Cup on the back of winning another golden boot as the top scorer in the English Premier League. PHOTO: REUTERS

IRAQ

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Fifa ranking: 56th

Record in qualifying: 13W, 3L, 5D

Best result: Group stage

No team heading into this World Cup Finals have played more qualifiers than Iraq. Their long road to North America spanned three years and 21 matches. Now back on the global stage for the first time since the 1986 tournament in Mexico, Iraq will aim to show progress despite facing a group of far stronger opponents.

Previously, they lost all three group games against Mexico, Paraguay and Belgium. Whether they can secure their first World Cup point will depend much on the experience and tactical nous of 62-year-old Australian coach Graham Arnold, who was in charge of the Socceroos at the last edition in Qatar.

Iraq's national team coach Graham Arnold speaking during a press conference at the headquarters of the Iraqi Football Association in Baghdad on May 16. PHOTO: AFP

PLAYER TO WATCH: Kylian Mbappe (FRANCE, 97 CAPS, 56 GOALS, 40 ASSISTS)

Talisman Kylian Mbappe is already a World Cup-winning superstar.

And yet, critics have often pointed to limitations in his all-round game, including a lack of consistency, his reluctance to defend and an over-reliance on pace.

In America, Mbappe could have the final word by cementing his legacy once and for all, if he had not already done so at the last tournament, where he carried France to the final with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final, and claimed the golden boot.

Apart from helping his country to another final berth – which would be his third in as many editions – Mbappe could become the leading scorer in World Cup history. He is just five goals away from breaking legendary German forward Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 goals.

France's head coach Didier Deschamps (right) and forward Kylian Mbappe speaking as they wait for the arrival of the France President and his wife at the national team training grounds in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on June 2. PHOTO: AFP

Mbappe currently sits joint-sixth on the all-time list, with 12 goals in just 14 matches. Brazil’s Ronaldo ranks second with 15 goals, while German legend Gerd Muller is third on 13. Frenchman Just Fontaine – who played in only one World Cup in 1958 – also scored 13, in just six games.

That tally is matched by Lionel Messi, who, like Mbappe, still has the chance to pull clear in America.

But on top of shouldering the goalscoring burden, Mbappe will also have to show this time that he is the leader, as he heads into his first World Cup as captain, having been appointed in March 2023, after previous skipper Hugo Lloris announced his international retirement.

And the French superstar has already set the tone for the team. “The World Cup final, July 19 in the United States, I dream about it morning, noon and night,” Mbappe told Le Magazine L’Equipe in an interview published in September 2025.

“The date’s been circled. We have a brilliant team and I hope we’ll be there.”