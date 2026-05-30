World Cup 2026 preview: Son shining in the States

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As one of the three co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, Mexico are naturally favourites to top the group. After reaching the round of 16 in the previous edition in Qatar and coming through qualifying unbeaten, South Korea – backed by the brilliance of Son Heung-min – could pose Mexico’s toughest challenge, while South Africa and the Czech Republic are likely to battle it out for third place. The Straits Times previews the 12 groups, starting with Group A.

Going into his fourth World Cup, South Korea captain Son Heung-min could be set for his last dance on the world stage. Look out for a poster of the Group A preview in the May 30 edition of The Straits Times. It is part of our daily full-page preview of all the World Cup groups from May 30 to June 10. Collect all 12 editions for a grand surprise.

Summarise

SOUTH KOREA

Last World Cup: Round of 16

Fifa ranking: 25th

Record in qualifying: 11W, 0L, 5D

Best result: 4th (2002)

While South Korea were undefeated during the World Cup qualification phase, they have not impressed in the lead up to the tournament with losses in warmup matches to the Ivory Coast 4-0 and Austria 1-0 in March.

Beyond their biggest star Son, they can depend on European pedigree in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Hwang Hee-chan, Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

South Korea's national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo speaks during a press conference to announce the South Korean squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament, in Seoul on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) AFP

While few expect South Korea to replicate their historic run to the semi-finals in 2002 – their best-ever finish – head coach Hong Myung-bo, who captained that memorable squad, will be hoping to inspire another deep run in the tournament.

MEXICO

Last World Cup: Group stage

Fifa ranking: 15th

Record in qualifying: Qualified as co-hosts

Best result: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

It bodes well for Mexicans, especially those that believe in superstitions, that the country is hosting the World Cup for the third time.

The only times Mexico made it to the last eight of the World Cup were when it hosted the tournament previously in 1970 and 1986. A third appearance in the last eight would come as a major surprise and would likely be celebrated as a success at home.

Mexico will be hoping that their veteran coach can work his magic again with Javier Aguirre, having led Mexico at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, guiding them to the round of 16 on both occasions.

Mexico's head coach Javier Aguirre reacts during a training session of Mexico's national team in preparation for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 May 2026. EPA/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ EPA

SOUTH AFRICA

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Fifa ranking: 60th

Record in qualifying: 5W, 2L, 3D

Best result: Group stage

South Africa is back in the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010, where it became the first host to be eliminated in the group stage.

South Africa's Themba Zwane (left) battles with Panama's Martin Krug during an international friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa on March 27, 2026 REUTERS/Rogan Ward REUTERS

A maiden progression into the knockout rounds this time could go a long way in helping to forget the pain. And their form during qualifying offers cause for confidence after they edged out powerhouses Nigeria to top their group.

But the Bafana Bafana may be hampered by the fact that the majority of their squad play in the domestic league back home, which could prove to be a disadvantage when facing teams whose players compete regularly in some of the world’s top leagues.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Fifa ranking: 41st

Record in qualifying: 5W, 2L, 3D

Best result: Runners-up (as Czechoslovakia in 1934 and 1962)

The Czechs made it to their first World Cup since 2006 after navigating through the European play-offs and required penalty shoot-out victories against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark to do so. A 2-1 defeat in the World Cup qualifiers by Faroe Islandsr – ranked 123rd in the world last October – will dampen even the most ardent Czech’s expectations even in a relatively open group.

Although, the firepower provided by Patrik Schick, who has more than 15 goals this season in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, gives a glimmer of hope for 74-year-old head coach Miroslav Koubek, one of the oldest tacticians at the tournament.

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores their first goal from the penalty spot in a UEFA World Cup qualifier playoff against the Republic of Ireland in March. REUTERS/David W Cerny REUTERS

PLAYER TO WATCH: Son Heung-min (SOUTH KOREA, 143 CAPS, 54 GOALS, 24 ASSISTS)

Going into his fourth World Cup, South Korea captain Son Heung-min could be set for his last dance on the world stage. The Straits Times

Going into his fourth World Cup, South Korea captain Son Heung-min could be set for his last dance on the world stage.

When the tournament comes to an end in July, Son will be 34 and it is difficult to envisage him lacing up his boots for another World Cup come 2030, especially when he is currently winding down his club career in the United States.

Yet it is his form in North America that may give South Koreans reason for optimism about securing a second consecutive knockout-stage berth.

Since moving to Los Angeles FC last August, Son has scored 14 goals and notched 20 assists in 34 matches.

This season, Son has adjusted to a playmaker role, orchestrating play from a deeper position and providing 18 goal contributions – 16 assists and two goals – in 21 matches. Never one to shy away from the pressures of leading his nation, Son showed his mettle in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup.

After suffering a facial fracture shortly before the tournament, he still played a prominent role while wearing a protective mask, most memorably providing the decisive assist in the dramatic group-stage victory over Portugal.

This time, with the mask off, Son and South Koreans alike will be hoping to see plenty more of his trademark smile and iconic “photo-taking” celebrations when he finds the net.