World Cup 2026 preview: Salah, the king of Egypt, seeking a breakthrough

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Much of the spotlight on Group G en route to the World Cup has focused on off-pitch matters. Iran are set to compete in the tournament despite the conflict with the United States. Alongside the Asian side are group favourites Belgium, a Mohamed Salah-led Egyptian side and New Zealand who are returning to the biggest stage after a 16-year absence.

After a forgettable club season with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah will be looking to lead Egypt to the knockout stages at the 2026 World Cup. The poster is part of ST's daily full-page preview of all the World Cup groups from May 30 to June 10. Collect all 12 editions for a grand surprise.

Egypt

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Fifa ranking: 29th

Record in qualifying: 8W, 0L, 2D

Best result: First round/group stage

After missing the previous edition, the Pharaohs are back on the world stage on the back of a strong qualifying campaign built on defensive solidity. In 10 matches, Egypt conceded just twice.

A disciplined backline and Salah’s influence will be key if they are to spring any surprises, while 27-year-old Manchester City man Omar Marmoush will look to show that there could be life after Salah. Despite three previous appearances, Egypt are still seeking a first World Cup win and will target victories against a possibly distracted Iran and the tournament’s lowest-ranked team, New Zealand.

Belgium

Last World Cup: Group stage

Fifa ranking: 9th

Record in qualifying: 5W, 0L, 3D

Best result: 3rd (2018)

Most of Belgium’s Golden Generation bowed out with a group-stage exit in Qatar, and the 2026 edition is set to usher in a period of transition for the national team.

Some veterans such as 34-year-old playmaker Kevin de Bruyne and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 33, are probably in their last major tournament, so the Red Devils will need their young wave of talent to lead the way.

Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne (left) and Romelu Lukaku taking part in a training session at the Proximus Basecamp in Tubize, on the outskirts of Brussels on June 1. PHOTO: AFP

Midfielder Amadou Onana (24), Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku (23) and forwards Matias Fernandez-Pardo (21) and Charles de Ketelaere (25) may not yet command the same hype as their senior colleagues, but they have the talent to emerge as Belgium’s key figures in this new era.

Iran

Last World Cup: Group stage

Fifa ranking: 21st

Record in qualifying: 11W, 1L, 4D

Best result: Group stage

Despite the complexities surrounding Iran’s participation, they remain a disciplined and competitive side and are unlikely to be pushovers on the pitch. Team Melli lost just one of 16 qualification matches and are ranked just outside the top 20 in the world and so should not be underestimated by any opponents in the group.

Former Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi, who has 16 goals and six assists in 39 games for Greek giants Olympiakos, will be Iran’s main source of firepower up front.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi scores a penalty against Costa Rica at the Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey during a friendly on March 31. PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Fifa ranking: 85th

Record in qualifying: 5W, 0L, 0D

Best result: Group stage

New Zealand, the tournament’s lowest-ranked side, came through the Oceania qualifiers with five wins from five, 29 goals scored and just one conceded. It is clear that the level of opposition at the World Cup will be vastly superior.

Captain Chris Wood will be lacking sharpness after missing five months with a knee injury for Nottingham Forest and his fitness could prove decisive. Even so, New Zealand will be aiming to remain competitive, which they certainly were in 2010 when they held all three opponents to draws, including then reigning champions Italy.

Chris Wood could play a crucial role if New Zealand are to advance from the group. PHOTO: REUTERS

Player to watch: Mohamed Salah (Egypt, 115 caps, 67 goals, 37 assists)

The Egyptian King will turn 34 on the day Egypt start their campaign on June 15 and after playing his last match for Liverpool, this World Cup could be Mohamed Salah’s final swansong at the elite level.

Where he plays next is unclear but speculation is rife that it will not be in Europe’s elite competitions, instead opting to see out his career in Saudi Arabia or the United States. Fans will look to savour every moment of Salah charging down the right flank, cutting inside and finishing with devastating precision, while they still can.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Cape Verde at the Cairo International Stadium in 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

The star of two English Premier League titles and a Champions League crown with Liverpool, Salah has yet to win a trophy with his country and yet hero status back home and even in the region is already secured.

He has dragged his nation to two appearances on the biggest stage of all with a record 20 goals in qualifying, nine in the latest campaign.

At the World Cup, he stands on the brink of yet another milestone. He is just two goals away from equalling the tally of his current coach, Hossam Hassan, who is Egypt’s all-time leading scorer with 69. Matching that tally on football’s grandest stage or inspiring a maiden run into the knockout rounds would cement his legendary status further.

Not bad for the boy from Nagrig, a small village in Egypt’s Gharbia governorate, where more than half of the population live in poverty.