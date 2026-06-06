World Cup 2026 preview: Lamine Yamal – Phenom to the fore

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Headlined by two former world champions, Spain and Uruguay, Group H also features Saudi Arabia, famously the only side to defeat the eventual World Cup winners Argentina at the last tournament. Joining the three teams, who have proven they know what it takes to win on the world stage, are Cape Verde, one of four debutants eager to make their mark.

Already classed as one of the world's best players at just 18, Lamine Yamal will be looking to inspire Spain to World Cup triumph. The poster is part of ST's daily full-page preview of all the World Cup groups from May 30 to June 10. Collect all 12 editions for a grand surprise.

Summarise

Spain

Last World Cup: Round of 16

Fifa ranking: 2nd

Record in qualifying: 5W, 0L, 1D

Best result: Champions (2010)

Since their stunning triumph in 2010 for their lone world title, Spain have not gone further than the last 16 in the World Cup. But the reigning European champions, who are ranked second in the world, are among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy in America.

In addition to flying winger Lamine Yamal, La Roja have arguably the best midfield at the tournament in 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz and Martin Zubimendi.

Under head coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain have also evolved beyond their traditional tiki-taka identity, embracing a more aggressive, high-pressing style built on pace in attack.

Cape Verde

Last World Cup: Debutants

Fifa ranking: 69th

Record in qualifying: 7W, 1L, 2D

Cape Verde are one of the stories of the 2026 World Cup. A country of just over 500,000 people, they finished top of their African qualifiers in Group D ahead of heavyweights Cameroon by winning seven of their 10 matches. The Blue Sharks’ squad sees them draw heavily on the diaspora, including players born in the Netherlands, Portugal and France. Yet the defining figure remains a home-grown leader.

Cape Verde forward Ryan Mendes (centre) greeting supporters ahead of a May 23 training session to prepare for their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. PHOTO: AFP

Captain and all-time leading scorer Ryan Mendes continues to anchor the team’s attack. The 36-year-old winger brings experience and quality in the final third, and is widely expected to play a pivotal role in what may well be his first and only World Cup appearance

Saudi Arabia

Last World Cup: Group stage

Fifa ranking: 61st

Record in qualifying: 8W, 4L, 6D

Best Result: Round of 16 (1994)

After struggling through qualification, finishing behind Japan and Australia in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers, Saudi Arabia had to edge out Iraq on goal difference in the final round-robin phase. It played a part in a late change in the dugout.

Saudi Arabia appointed Greek Georgios Donis as coach of the national team to replace Frenchman Herve Renard less than two months before the World Cup. Renard had been in charge at the last World Cup in Qatar and led the team to a famous group-stage victory over Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Former Greece international Donis returned to Saudi Arabia in 2021 to coach club football, but he will need to adapt quickly to international management if the Green Falcons are to spring any surprises on the global stage in North America.

Head coach Georgios Donis looks on during Saudi Arabia’s arrival for the 2026 World Cup at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on June 1. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Uruguay

Last World Cup: Group stage

Fifa ranking: 17th

Record in qualifying: 7W, 4L, 7D

Best result: Champions (1930, 1950)

Wins against Argentina and Brazil in their World Cup qualifying campaign have raised expectations despite the topsy-turvy nature of coach Marcelo Bielsa’s reign.

This will be Bielsa’s third World Cup, with a third different South American country after having also led his native Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010. His intense, demanding personality has already led to some friction with players including former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez, who retired from international duty in September 2024. La Celeste will lean heavily on Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid star whose tireless, all-action presence in midfield could be the catalyst for a deep tournament run.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has previously coached Chile and Argentina at the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

Player to watch: Lamine Yamal (Spain, 25 caps, 6 goals, 12 assists)

At 18, if your performances are already prompting questions about whether you might be the best player in the world, you are clearly no ordinary talent. Lamine Yamal, the Spain and Barcelona winger, has been leaving jaws dropped and defenders scrambling ever since he burst onto the scene at just 15.

While Spanish football fans were accustomed to his prodigal talent, the rest of the world sat up and truly took notice when he propelled Spain to glory at Euro 2024, the final victory coming one day after his 17th birthday.

Lamine Yamal walks past the La Liga trophy after winning the league in the recently concluded season with Barcelona. PHOTO: REUTERS

Not since Brazilian icon Pele has there been a teenager who has had the world at his feet the way Yamal does with his wand of a left leg.

Beaten to the latest Ballon d’Or by Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele, it is surely only a matter of time before Yamal joins the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in being crowned the best player in the world.

He could yet accelerate his rise to the very top if he can inspire Spain to a second World Cup triumph. However, while he heads into the tournament following a superb individual campaign – claiming his third La Liga title with 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions – concerns remain over his sharpness, as he is racing to regain full fitness after a hamstring injury cut his season short.

The World Cup thrives on the brilliance of players like Yamal, and Spain will require him to be at his best to have a chance of lifting the trophy again.