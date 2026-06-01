World Cup 2026 preview: Coming of age for Selecao

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

There are storylines all around Group C. Five-time champions Brazil are looking to return to the top for the ﬁrst time in over two decades, African powerhouses Morocco are hoping to prove a semi-ﬁnal spot at the last edition was no ﬂuke while Scotland and Haiti are marking a return to the World Cup after long absences. While Brazil and Morocco are widely expected to advance, Scotland could be one of the tournament’s most intriguing sides to watch.

Can Vinicius Junior deliver and show the world that he is the man Brazil can rely on to get back to the top? Look out for a poster of the Group C preview in the June 1 edition of The Straits Times.

Summarise

BRAZIL

Last World Cup: Quarter-ﬁnals

Fifa ranking: 6th

Record in qualifying: 8W, 6L, 4D

Best result: Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

It was hard to imagine in 2002, when Brazil captain Cafu lifted the World Cup, that it would mark the Selecao’s last triumph. Since then, Brazil have exited at the quarter-ﬁnal stage in every tournament, except in 2014 when, as hosts, they reached the semi-ﬁnals only to suffer a humiliating 7-1 defeat by Germany. Their recent qualiﬁcation campaign has done little to inspire conﬁdence, as they finished ﬁfth out of 10 teams and lost to Paraguay and Bolivia.

Brazil's head coach, Italian Carlo Ancelotti, speaks during a press conference on the announcement of the 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 18 May. PHOTO: EPA

Yet there is renewed optimism ahead of 2026. Much rests on the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, whose tactical pedigree and trophy-laden career – which includes ﬁve Champions League titles – could yet spark a revival.

MOROCCO

Last World Cup: Fourth

Fifa ranking: 8th

Record in qualifying: 8W, 0L, 0D

Best result: Fourth (2022)

As controversial as it is, Morocco will arrive in North America as the reigning African champions – they lost the ﬁnal to Senegal but the result was overturned in March by the Confederation of African Football – and as one of the ﬁnal four teams at the last edition of the World Cup. The North Africans’ top 10 position in the world rankings is more evidence of their current status. Yet for all that progress, there is a risk it could be undone by upheaval on the touchline.

Walid Regragui, the architect of Morocco’s remarkable run to the semi-ﬁnals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, stepped down after the Africa Cup of Nations ﬁnal. In his place is Mohamed Ouahbi, who guided Morocco to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Morocco's national team coach Mohamed Ouahbi speaks during a press conference as the official final list of football players selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is announced, at the Mohammed VI Complex in Sale on May 26. PHOTO: AFP

SCOTLAND

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Fifa ranking: 43rd

Record in qualifying: 4W, 1L, 1D

Best result: Group stage

The last time Scotland appeared at the World Cup was in June and July 1998, just months before Google was even founded. In the years since, they have been absent from football’s biggest stage, leaving the tournament without one of its most vibrant followings: the Tartan Army, renowned for bringing colour and noise to the stands.

Scotland's Scott McTominay during a friendly match against Japan in March. PHOTO: REUTERS

Now, those fans dare to believe again. Led by former Manchester United midﬁelder and current Napoli standout Scott McTominay, who played a major role in their return to the world stage,the nation’s hopes have been raised that this time, they might go further, perhaps even reach the knockout rounds for the ﬁrst time in their history.

HAITI

Last World Cup: Did not qualify

Best result: Group stage

Fifa ranking: 83rd

Record in qualifying: 6W, 2L, 2D

If Scotland’s World Cup absence has been lengthy, Haiti’s has stretched even further. The Caribbean nation is set to make only its second appearance at the tournament and its ﬁrst since 1974. On that occasion, Haiti exited after three straight defeats, and it will be a major surprise if history does not repeat itself this time around.

Ranked 83rd in the world, ahead of only New Zealand among the 48 teams who have qualiﬁed for the World Cup, Haiti will rely heavily on their Premier League players: Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor and Wolverhampton Wanderers midﬁelder Jean‐Ricner Bellegarde.

Haiti's Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in action with Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri in a friendly held in March. PHOTO: REUTERS

PLAYER TO WATCH: Vinicius Junior (BRAZIL, 47 CAPS, 8 GOALS, 8 ASSISTS)

The stage is set for Vinicius Junior to deliver and show the world that he is the man Brazil can rely on to get back to the top. PHOTO: ST GRAPHICS

For the last three editions of the World Cup, the country’s all-time top goal scorer, Neymar, has been the focus of Brazil’s participation. At his second World Cup, the time has come for Vinicius Junior to come out of Neymar’s shadow and establish himself as the modern day star for the Selecao.

Named in the top 10 of The Athletic’s ranking of the 100 best players at the upcoming World Cup and the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up (behind Manchester City midﬁelder Rodri), Vinicius’ quality is not in question but his consistency is, especially for his country.

At club level with Real Madrid, the 25-year-old has already won two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns. His Brazil record is modest by comparison, with just eight goals in nearly 50 appearances and no trophies to show for it.

Recent comments from former Brazil defender Miranda have not helped the outlook either. The former Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid man, who had over 50 caps for Brazil before his retirement, said Vinicius “has a lot of quality, but is still far from Neymar, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo”, suggesting he still lacks the deﬁning edge of the game’s greats.

With Ancelotti now in charge, having previously maximised Vinicius’ output at Real Madrid, the stage is set for the winger to deliver and show the world that he is the man Brazil can rely on to get back to the top.