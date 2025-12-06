World Cup 2026 draw under way with nostalgic nod to Italia '90

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 - FIFA President Gianni Infantino pre-empted the draw for the 2026 World Cup by presenting United States President Donald Trump with the inaugural FIFA peace prize on Friday.

The award, not voted on by FIFA's Council and chosen by Infantino from a shortlist of one, was presented on stage at Washington's Kennedy Center.

"This is truly one of the great honours of my life," Trump said. "We saved millions of lives."

Looking ahead to the expanded tournament, the biggest ever, Infantino said: "We have three beautiful countries, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. We have 16 wonderful host cities. We have 48 excellent teams who will compete in 104 matches to become the only, one and only, world champion.

"What an exciting summer from the 11th of June to the 19th of July that we will have here. This will be unique, this will be stellar, this will be spectacular."

Friday's draw ceremony began at 1700GMT with a "pre-draw" show scheduled to last an hour, opened by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli singing Nessun Dorma - the theme to the Italia '90 World Cup.

A newly introduced seeding system ensures that the current top four in the world - Spain, holders Argentina, 2022 runners-up France and England - cannot meet until the semi-final stage if they win their groups.

The three host nations are all in Pot One of top seeds, along with the four above, Portugal, Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

At the other end of the scale, Pot Four includes debutants Cape Verde, Uzbekistan, Jordan and Curacao, which, with a population of 150,000, is by far the smallest nation ever to take part in a World Cup.

Once the groups have been decided, FIFA will get to work trying to optimise venues and kickoff times relating to the various worldwide TV markets - only the three host nations know their group-stage dates and venues, with Mexico due to play the opening match on June 11.

In many cases that will lead to afternoon kickoffs in high temperatures, with lip-service about player welfare being paramount ringing as true as it did last time the U.S. hosted the tournament in 1994 and had the Pasadena final kicking off at noon in 100-degree-plus (38 degrees Celsius) temperatures.

Venues and kickoff times will be announced in another globally broadcast event on Saturday, though even that is subject to adjustment in March once the six playoff qualification spots have been filled. REUTERS