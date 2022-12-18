World Cup: 10 of the best moments of Qatar 2022

Sofiane Boufal’s impromptu jig with his mother after Morocco’s quarter-final victory over Portugal was as endearing and refreshing as having the underdogs in the last four. For the first time since Africa had multiple representatives at a World Cup, all five teams recorded at least one group stage win while Senegal and Morocco made it to the last 16. The Moroccans created more history by becoming the first African/Arab team to make it to the semi-final.

Asian pride