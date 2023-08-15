Worker dies in Everton stadium accident

An investigation had been launched with the relevant authorities by the contractor to establish the full details of the incident. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

LIVERPOOL - A man has died in an accident while working on the new Everton stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The Liverpool Echo said a 26-year-old man sustained head injuries in an incident involving “heavy machinery.” He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team,” Everton added.

Everton said an investigation had been launched with the relevant authorities by the contractor to establish the full details of the incident. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Worker killed at Changi East construction site in third death linked to project since 2019
Fans get their wish as Everton ‘sack the board’

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top