SINGAPORE – The hot seat in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will be filled by Bernard Tan for the next two years, but it is not a job that many envy.

Tan will be sworn in as FAS president for the remainder of the 2021-2025 term at its annual congress at Sheraton Towers on Sept 23, but with Singapore football hit by a spate of poor results at the senior and age group levels, experts and observers told The Straits Times that he will have his work cut out for him.