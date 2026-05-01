Wood penalty hands Forest win over Villa in Europa League semi first leg

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Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores their first goal from the penalty spot.

NOTTINGHAM, England - Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood smashed a penalty into the top corner to secure a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the first leg of their all-English Europa League semi-final on April 30.

The striker converted in the 71st minute, giving goalkeeper Emi Martinez no chance with a penalty awarded after defender Lucas Digne raised his arms and handled the ball as Forest's Omari Hutchinson tried to scoop it back from the byline.

In a meeting of two clubs chasing an end to trophy droughts stretching back decades, the result sends Victor Pereira's side to Villa Park for the May 7 second leg with a narrow advantage.

Braga or Freiburg await the winners in the final in Istanbul on May 20, with the Portuguese side leading the Germans 2-1 from April 30's home first leg.

Forest's win stretched their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions as the 1979 and 1980 European champions enjoy some momentum after battling relegation from the Premier League all season, with Pereira their fourth boss since September. REUTERS