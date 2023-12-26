Wood nets hat-trick as Forest beat Newcastle 3-1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 26, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood goes past Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka before scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 26, 2023 Newcastle United's Joelinton in action with Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 26, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 26, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White in action REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 26, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

NEWCASTLE, England - Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored a superb hat-trick against his former club Newcastle United at St James' Park on Tuesday to give his struggling side a much-needed 3-1 victory in the Premier League.

Forest's first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo lifted them to 16th in the table on 17 points, five above the relegation zone, while Newcastle's fourth defeat in their last five league games left them seventh on 29 points.

Newcastle took the lead in the 23rd minute when Alexander Isak won a penalty as he tried to spin away from Forest full back Ola Aina, and the Swedish striker stepped up to stroke home the spot-kick low to left of keeper Matt Turner.

Wood, who was loaned to Forest by Newcastle in January before making the move permanent, brought his side level just before the break with a close-range tap-in, and he netted again in the 53rd and 60th minutes to earn his side a deserved victory. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top