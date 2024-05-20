Wood double confirms Forest survival with win over Burnley

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Nottingham Forest - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - May 19, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Nottingham Forest - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - May 19, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood in action with Burnley's Dara O'Shea REUTERS/Carl Recine
Updated
May 20, 2024, 02:09 AM
Published
May 20, 2024, 02:09 AM

BURNLEY, England - Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored two goals to secure a 2-1 victory at relegated Burnley as his side finished their Premier League season with a flourish at Turf Moor on Sunday.

There was an almost impossible mathematical chance Forest could have been relegated but it would have needed them to lose, Luton Town to beat Fulham and for there to be a 12-goal swing on the goal difference between the two sides.

None of those things happened and it was a comfortable end to the campaign for Forest, despite Josh Cullen pulling a goal back for Burnley with 18 minutes remaining.

Forest, who were docked four points for breaching Profit & Sustainability Rules, finished the season one place above the drop zone in 17th with 32 points from 28 games, six clear of Luton, while Burnley came second-bottom with 24 points. REUTERS

