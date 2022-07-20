Women's Euro battle down to top eight

LONDON • Euro 2022 has already broken the record as the best-attended women's European Championship of all time and the business end of the tournament is still to come as the quarter-finals prepare for kick-off today.

AFP Sport looks at what to look out for in the last eight.

ENGLAND V SPAIN

The blockbuster clash will see hosts England aiming to make the last four for the fourth consecutive major tournament.

The Lionesses have ridden the wave of home support to cruise through by scoring 14 goals without reply in the group stage.

That included a record 8-0 mauling of Norway in Brighton and they are back at the Amex for a very different test today.

Spain were pre-tournament favourites before losing reigning Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas and all-time top goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso to injury.

Their presence has been missed as La Roja failed to make their dominance of the ball count in a 2-0 defeat by Germany and a 1-0 win over Denmark, courtesy of Marta Cardona's 90th-minute header.

England face a dilemma on whether to continue their front-foot offensive or sit back and soak up the Spanish pressure as Germany did to great effect.

"I think it will be the toughest game in the Euro given the level England are playing at - and that they are the host nation, their fans are behind them - but that is something that motivates us," said Spain coach Jorge Vilda.

GERMANY V AUSTRIA

Germany have dismissed any notion they are not contenders for a ninth Euro title by easing through what appeared to be the Group of Death against Spain, Denmark and Finland with a 100 per cent record.

The energy of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's squad was too much to cope with - Denmark and Finland were blown away as they scored seven without reply.

Germany also saw off Spain despite enjoying just 34 per cent possession with a dogged defensive display, allied to taking their chances when they came.

Austria were surprise semi-finalists at the Euro five years ago and have again upset the odds by beating out Norway to take second place behind England in Group A.

"We are a small favourite to win, but we have to fulfil that," said Voss-Tecklenburg.

SWEDEN V BELGIUM

After a slow start, Sweden clicked into gear with a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal last Sunday that guaranteed top spot in Group C and on paper a much easier route to the semi-final.

The Olympic silver medallists are strong favourites to see off Belgium, who have made it to the knockout stage of a women's tournament for the first time.

But the Belgians are a rapidly improving side under Ives Serneels as they showed in running France close and beating Italy.

FRANCE V THE NETHERLANDS

France laid down a marker in their opening game by scoring five in the first half against Italy.

A slim 2-1 win over Belgium and 1-1 draw with Iceland followed, but there is a sense Corinne Diacre's side are yet to be truly tested.

That challenge should come against the holders, who will be able to welcome back star striker Vivianne Miedema who missed two games due to Covid-19.

Les Bleues, by contrast, will be without their most reliable source of goals after Marie-Antoinette Katoto suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament against Belgium.

The Dutch's defence of the title has been a rocky one. On top of losing Miedema for victories over Portugal and Switzerland, captain Sari van Veenendaal is out with a shoulder injury and another Covid-19 case for Jackie Groenen has left coach Mark Parsons having to cobble together a side.

"France are a top opponent but so are we. They will not want to play us," said Parsons.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EURO 2022 QUARTER-FINALS

TODAY

England v Spain

TOMORROW

Germany v Austria

FRIDAY

Sweden v Belgium

SATURDAY

France v Netherlands