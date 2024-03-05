Holders England face France and Sweden in Women's Euro 2025 qualifying

NYON, Switzerland - Defending champions England were handed a tough group including France and Sweden in their Women's Euro 2025 qualifying campaign following the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.

France lost the Nations League final to Spain last month but qualified for this year's Olympics and are ranked number three in the world, with England at four and Sweden five.

England thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2022. Ireland are also in qualifying Group A3.

World champions Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and Czech Republic in Group A2, while Germany, eight-times European champions, face Austria, Iceland and Poland in Group A4.

The top two in each League A group qualify for the finals in July 2025 alongside hosts Switzerland, who compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured. The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs.

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic

Group A3: France, England, Sweden, Ireland

Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland

League B

Group B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan

Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta

Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

League C

Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia

Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova

Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands

Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

Matchdays 1-2: April 3-9, 2024

Matchdays 3-4: May 29-June 4, 2024

Matchdays 5-6: July 10-16, 2024

Playoffs Round 1: Oct. 23-29 2024

Round 2: Nov. 27-Dec. 3 2024 REUTERS