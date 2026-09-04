Women's Champions League draw pits Arsenal against Barca, Lyon

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Sept 4 - Arsenal have been drawn against title-holders Barcelona and eight-time winners OL Lyonnes in the league phase of the Women's Champions League on Friday.

The London club, who won the European title in 2025 before losing in the semi-finals to Lyon last season, will travel to Barcelona, Paris FC and Inter Milan, while hosting Lyon, Benfica and Danish side HB Koge.

Barcelona enter the campaign in a period of transition following the close-season departures of key players including Alexia Putellas, Salma Paralluelo and Ona Batlle. The Spanish side will host Paris FC and Servette FCCF along with Arsenal while Bayern Munich, AS Roma and Koge await on the road.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor will return to former club Lyon, with her side also set for trips to Swedish team BK Hacken and Belgium's OH Leuven. The English side host Paris St-Germain, Roma and league phase debutants Austria Wien.

Women's Super League champions Manchester City will play PSG, Real Madrid and Austria Wien at home, alongside away fixtures against Bayern, Hacken and Inter Milan.

The opening fixtures take place on September 22, with the league phase concluding on December 16. The knockout playoffs begin in February 2027, culminating in the final in Warsaw in May. REUTERS