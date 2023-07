LONDON – It stands apart as the major football event of the year, but it was only recently that television deals were struck to show the 2023 Women’s World Cup within Europe’s major nations.

The resolution of an impasse Fifa president Gianni Infantino said was “a slap in the face of all the great Fifa Women’s World Cup players and indeed of all women worldwide” was eventually reached but it showed the women’s key event has a significant way to match the commercial pull of its men’s equivalent.