Wolves sink sorry Everton to keep European hopes alive

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez slotting his penalty kick past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the opening goal of their Premier League game yesterday. It was the Mexican's 16th league goal of the season. Leon Dendoncker and Diogo Jota also scored to add gloss to the result, as Wolves won 3-0 to give their hopes of qualifying for Europe a timely boost with three games remaining. They are one spot and three points behind fifth-placed Manchester United (58). In a later game, Egyptian forward Trezeguet scored both goals as Aston Villa beat Crystal Villa 2-0 at Villa Park. It was the relegation-threatened side's first win since January. Villa are 18th, four points adrift of safety.