Wolves sack manager Edwards after relegation from Premier League

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 17, 2026 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Rob Edwards during a lap of appreciation after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

June 11 - Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Rob Edwards following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the Midlands club said on Thursday.

Wolves appointed the Welshman on a three-and-a-half-year contract in November, hiring him from Middlesbrough, who had been reluctant to let him leave.

The former Luton Town boss was unable to revive Wolves' fortunes, however, and the club finished bottom of the table with 20 points after only three victories in 38 games, scoring 27 goals.

"Following a comprehensive review at the conclusion of the season, the club has determined that a change in leadership is necessary as Wolves enters the next stage of its development," Wolves said in a statement.

Wolves were relegated to the second tier Championship in April, ending their eight-season stay in the English top-flight.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision. Following the end of the season, we undertook a thorough review of every aspect of the football operation," Executive chairman Nathan Shi said.

“Our decision was not about character, professionalism or dedication. It was about determining what we believe gives Wolves the strongest opportunity to move forward from a sporting perspective."

Edwards played for Wolves between 2004-08 and started his managerial career at the club, taking charge on an interim basis for two games in 2016 and also coaching their Under-23s, before leaving to work with England's youth teams.

He previously guided Luton to the Premier League and also had spells in charge of Forest Green Rovers and Watford.

Wolves said they are in the process of appointing a new head coach. British media reported that would be Cesar Peixoto, the coach of Portuguese club Gil Vicente. REUTERS