Wolves pounce on late error to beat 10-man Bournemouth 2-1

BOURNEMOUTH - Bournemouth remained winless in the Premier League after Gary O'Neil's Wolverhampton Wanderers beat his former club 2-1 with a late winner from Sasa Kalajdzic on the south coast on Saturday.

Bournemouth took the lead through a fast flowing move down the right when Philip Billing found Dominic Solanke for a cool finish but Wolves equalised 71 seconds after the break through Matheus Cunha.

Lewis Cook made things worse for Bournemouth when he was sent off for head-butting Hwang Hee-chan following a rash challenge as the home side played the majority of the second half with 10 men.

With time running out and a point on the cards for both sides, Bournemouth keeper Neto took a quick but short goal kick and Wolves pounced to win the ball back with ease as Hwang found substitute Kalajdzic who scored in the 88th minute. REUTERS