Wolves hit by Cunha injury blow

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 4, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/ File photo REUTERS
Updated
Feb 14, 2024, 10:47 PM
Published
Feb 14, 2024, 10:47 PM

LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers are likely to be without Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha for a lengthy period after he sustained a hamstring injury, manager Gary O'Neil said on Wednesday.

It is a big blow to the Premier League club who have been in impressive from since the turn of the year, including a 4-2 win at Chelsea in which 24-year-old Cunha scored a hat-trick.

He suffered the injury in last weekend's game at Brentford.

"It's a fairly significant injury to his hamstring. There's no timeline on it. I've spoken to Matheus a lot and he just wants to keep pushing to get back as soon as he can," O'Neil said.

"He's started working on it already, so we're just going to monitor it week by week, day by day.

"It's obviously a big blow to us, to the team and Matheus because of the work he's been doing -- the form he was in was exceptional. These things happen, every team suffers injuries."

Wolves are in 11th place in the Premier League standings and face Tottenham Hotspur away on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top