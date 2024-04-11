Wolves boss Gary O’Neil charged for ‘threatening’ behaviour after loss to West Ham

LONDON – Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has been charged for “threatening” behaviour following the referee’s controversial call in their 2-1 English Premier League defeat by West Ham United last weekend, England’s Football Association (FA) said on April 11.

Wolves were left fuming when a stoppage-time equaliser from Max Kilman was ruled out following a VAR (video assistant referee) check for offside against Tawanda Chirewa, who was in front of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

O’Neil described the call as a “scandalous” and “horrendous” decision while Wolves chairman Jeff Shi urged the Premier League and referees’ body to “uphold the integrity” of the league.

“My view, (West Ham manager) David Moyes’ view, Fabianski’s view is that it was a scandalous decision. Terrible. Horrendous,” said the 40-year-old, who had to try to calm down his own coaching staff at the final whistle.

“I don’t understand it. I can’t think of an explanation, it was one of the worst decisions I’ve ever witnessed.

“It was a terrible decision and I’ll tell you why it’s a terrible decision – because the only way he can impact the goalkeeper is if he’s impacting how he can move, which he isn’t, and if he impacts his vision, which he isn’t.”

Shi, meanwhile, suggested that he was particularly displeased with the VAR and believed that everybody else felt that it was a legitimate goal for his side.

“When a goal is scored and not one person inside the stadium questions the validity of that goal, including both sets of players, coaches, fans and even the match officials themselves, it’s time to question whether someone remote disallowing that goal is really what football wants or needs,” he said.

The FA, however, had its own views on the matter.

“It’s alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his (O’Neil’s) language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials’ changing rooms was improper and/or threatening,” the body said in a statement.

The no-goal decision was not the first time Wolves have been on the receiving end of a controversial call this season.

In August, PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer Howard Webb apologised to Wolves when they did not receive a stoppage-time penalty in a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Webb also said VAR fell short during Wolves’ 2-2 draw against Newcastle United in October when Newcastle were awarded a dubious penalty.

O'Neil has until April 15 to respond to the charge. Wolves, who are 11th in the Premier League table, visit Nottingham Forest on April 13. REUTERS